Raymond J. Wojciechowski, a lifelong Queens resident, passed away Friday, March 29, 2024. He had just celebrated his 94th birthday. He was born March 19, 1930, in Jamaica, N.Y., to Catherine (née Kondracki) and Walter Wojciechowski. He was an only child.

Ray was the fastest centerfielder in Queens County and was scouted and played for Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and Florida farm teams. He was going to be officially signed, but instead was drafted into the U. S. Army. He served but unfortunately, during an exercise and agility drill, slammed into a concrete wall. That injury significantly weakened his knee and ruined his baseball career. He received an honorable discharge instead and returned home.

In 1951, Raymond married the love of his life, Muriel (née Beresford) Wojciechowski, at St. Benedict the Moor R.C. Church in Jamaica, Queens.

Ray was known for his physical strength and sense of humor and became a union man until his retirement. No job was beneath him nor too difficult. After his retirement, he worked in a delicatessen along with his wife, Muriel.

Raymond loved exercising, weight-lifting, walking and was in amazing physical condition for a 94-year-old. He encouraged all he-men to do “squats!” He had a great voice and sang in a falsetto tone like Bill Kenny with The Ink Spots, whom he had met. Dad also loved the Yankees and going on car trips with Muriel.

Raymond is survived by his children, Kathleen Courtney of Aquebogue, Raymond (Vilija) of Stony Point, N.Y., Janine of North Carolina; and grandchildren MaryJane, Robert, Viktoria, Julia and Timothy.

On April 6 at 11 a.m. a graveside service will be officiated by the family at Mount St. Mary Cemetery, located at 172-00 Booth Memorial Ave., Flushing N.Y., with the guidance of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will immediately follow.

All are invited to a “good-bye” luncheon at Donovan’s in Bayside.

