Harold D. Carr Jr. of Riverhead passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. He was 78.

Born in Yonkers, N.Y., Dec. 27, 1946, to Ella (Pritz) and Harold D. Carr Sr., he graduated with a bachelors degree and went on to work as a New York state court officer.

Predeceased by his brother, Richard Carr, and his wife, Margaret Ann, he is survived by his son, Harold D. Carr III; his son, James Adam Carr (Margaret); and his daughter, Meghan Filacanevo (Joseph); as well as by three grandchildren.

Visiting hours and the funeral service will be announced at a later date. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home is currently assisting the family.