Blotter: Two charged with alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance

Steven Morrow, 29, of Riverhead was charged with alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. James Williams, 59, of Hempstead and Frank Governale, 46, of St. James were charged with alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Last week, Mark Carter, 25, of Riverhead was charged with alleged grand larceny and alleged harassment, according to police. Joshua Leonard, 41, of Sag Harbor was charged with alleged driving while intoxicated. Cole Seuling, 25, of Riverhead was charged with allegedly making threats of mass harm, police said.

Milvia Ramirez Catalan, 35, of Riverhead; Raymond Mojica, 30, of Medford; Nicholas Berg, 39, who is undomiciled; Eliana Sepulveda, 35, of Hampton Bays; Tanya Brown, 40, of Middle Island; and Maria Sinchi, 24, of Queens were charged with alleged petit larceny. Ms. Sinchi is facing two counts of petit larceny. Ms. Brown was also charged with alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.