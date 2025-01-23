Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 23, 2025

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Nov. 8, 2024.

CALVERTON (11933)

Kari & Richard Von Voigt to Lauren Anasky, 121 North Woods Road (600-80-2-3.008) (R) $899,999

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

Christine & Joseph Garibaldi to William & Patricia Isaacson, 4030 Nassau Point Road (1000-111-8-20) (R) $1,299,000

MEK Realty Holdings LLC to Kristen Durkan, 1850 Country Club Drive (1000-109-3-2.019) (R) $474,800

EAST MARION (11939)

Donal & Paula Clancy to Scott & Eileen Mass, 12832 Main Road (1000-31-14-15) (R) $3,425,000

April Thayer to Erik & Patricia Elzinga, 3130 Rocky Point Road (1000-21-4-12) (R) $925,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

Katharine Jackson & Brianne Jarvis to Kyley Weida, 222 Upper Shingle Hill Road (1000-9-1-15) (R) $1,200,000

GREENPORT (11944)

Arnold Stern & Roeliena Van Zanten to Michael Dealy, 3080 Bay Shore Road (1000-53-6-39) (R) $1,195,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

Geraldine Brennan to Henry McNierney, 23 Wilburs Path (600-2.01-2-23) (R) $860,000

LAG Associates LLC to June & Richard O’Dea, 248 Herricks Lane (600-23-1-8.004) (R) $800,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

Danielle Hauss to James Lynch, 15900 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-117-9-9) (R) $720,000

ORIENT (11957)

Lloyd & Randi Straus to Steven Israel & Cara Longworth, 125 Sound View Road (1000-15-3-46) (R) $2,899,000

Liam & Lisa Martin to Dale Weiner & Mitchell Cohen, 640 Diedricks Road (1000-18-3-25) (R) $2,250,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

PBELL LLC to Jonathan & Nancy Polk, 192 Phillips Lane (600-45-2-3.003) (R) $2,000,000

Andrea & Angelo Russo to Amy & Michael Kramer, 19 Foxtrail Court (600-21-2-15.019) (R) $999,000

Edythe Tomkinson to Laura Beniamino, 2804 Bayberry Path (600-18.01-2-176) (R) $505,000

Hunter One Realty Inc to Miguel Lopez, 39 Fairway Avenue (600-111-1-23) (R) $500,000

Richard Osterberg to Roman Ochoa & Abraham Ramos, 239B Hubbard Avenue (600-111-4-44) (R) $500,000

Maureen Wesnofske Trust to Vickie Moller, 801 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-1-29) (R) $465,000

Donna DeToro to 23 Blackberry Commons LLC, 23 Blackberry Commons (600-109.01-1-23) (R) $465,000

Anthony Cusumano to Jane Pierce, 3102 Amen Corner (600-64.02-1-20) (R) $433,000

James Allen to Anna Tarnowska & Tomasz Tarnowski, 923 East Main Street (600-127-7-3) (R) $249,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

Gretl Strobel Trust to Honcho Land Holdings LLC, 12 Stearns Point Road (700-13-2-8.006) (V) $590,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

Donna Dzugas-Smith to Tuckers Lane Vineyard LLC, Tuckers Lane (1000-59-10-6.003) (C) $3,150,000

Robert Spitzenberg to Patrick Marchand & Tamara Budec, 344 Terry Court (1000-69-3-6.004) (R) $1,175,000

Mildred Berger Living Trust to Ioannis Zoumas, 285 Blue Marlin Drive (1000-57-1-45) (V) $450,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

Matthew Soucy to David & Theresa Denara, 160 Great Rock Drive (600-36-7-38) (R) $850,000

Dalton Studios LLC to Fred & Linda Perez, 113 15th Street (600-34-1-25) (R) $650,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)