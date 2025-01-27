Daily Update: Scott’s Pointe public hearing packed with supporters of amended application
Here are the headlines for Monday, January 27.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Scott’s Pointe public hearing packed with supporters of amended application
Key takeaways from proposed 2026 state budget: education
SUFFOLK TIMES
‘Southold Salutes’ banner campaign begins this spring
Sand replenishment project in works at Southold Town Beach
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Ladies Bowling Night at the Shelter Island American Legion
NORTHFORKER
Paumanok Vineyards releases De Nada, the newest no-alcohol wine made on Long Island
SOUTHFORKER
Southforker Stories: Saving Sag Harbor Cinema
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.