Daily Update

Daily Update: Scott’s Pointe public hearing packed with supporters of amended application

By Riverhead News-Review

Riverhead Town Hall was packed with supporters for Scott’s Pointe on Jan. 22. The water park operators have filed an amended application seeking approval of its illegally built go-kart track, pickleball courts and second floor event space (Credit: Ana Borruto).

Here are the headlines for Monday, January 27.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Scott’s Pointe public hearing packed with supporters of amended application

Key takeaways from proposed 2026 state budget: education

SUFFOLK TIMES

‘Southold Salutes’ banner campaign begins this spring

Sand replenishment project in works at Southold Town Beach

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Ladies Bowling Night at the Shelter Island American Legion

NORTHFORKER

Paumanok Vineyards releases De Nada, the newest no-alcohol wine made on Long Island

SOUTHFORKER

Southforker Stories: Saving Sag Harbor Cinema

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Related Content