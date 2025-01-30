Daily Update: Peconic Bay Medical Center program supports cardiac patients
Here are the headlines for Thursday, January 30.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Peconic Bay Medical Center program supports cardiac patients
SUFFOLK TIMES
After a decade-long drought, ice boat racing returns to Long Island
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Could it happen here? Wildfire risk for Shelter Island
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update: Crescent Duck Farm fundraiser, the annual chili cook-off and more North Fork fun
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: A classically styled shingled home with brand-new touches
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.