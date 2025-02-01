Blotter: Man arrested and charged with seven alleged offenses

On Jan. 22, Christopher Marczewski of Riverhead, 45, was charged with alleged burglary, alleged grand larceny, alleged driving while intoxicated, alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance, alleged false impersonation and alleged possession of a forged instrument. Mr. Marczewski was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Last week, Krisnaba Zala, 34, of Riverhead; Alexandra Lally, 26, of Mastic Beach; Kristen Lally, 46, of Mastic; David Cullington, 40, of Ridge; and Melissa Kust, 43, of Riverhead were charged with alleged petit larceny. Ms. Kust was charged with seven counts and Mr. Cullington with three, according to police.

Vincent Wilson, 59, of Southampton; Sean Glogg, 26, of Riverhead; Sherry Nucci, 44, of Brooklyn; Gina Lewis, 40, of Riverhead; and Lorenzo Ajcuc, 58, of Riverhead were arrested on outstanding warrants, according to police, with Mr. Ajcuc arrested on two outstanding warrants. Mr. Glogg was also charged with alleged trespassing.

Vincent Accardo, 43, of Rocky Point and Leonel Perez Antonio, 20, of Riverhead, were charged with alleged DWI. Mr. Accardo was also charged with alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Christina Kamaiko, 47, of Greenport was charged with alleged aggravated, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.