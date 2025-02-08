Blotter: Town employee email account hacked

On Monday, Riverhead officials announced that at approximately 1 p.m. an unknown person or persons infiltrated a town employee’s email account and sent an email to approximately 800 recipients containing a “compromised” DropBox link. IT staff successfully deactivated the link and immediately notified all recipients not to open the email. Although the investigation is ongoing, it does not appear the email intrusion permeated any other aspect of the town’s network, officials said.

Last week, Edwin Gomez Munoz, 25, James Harris, 79, and Zachary Haan, 35, all of Riverhead, were charged with alleged driving while intoxicated. Mr. Haan was also charged with alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance

Christopher Javitz, 41, of Shirley; Melissa Kust, 43, of Riverhead; and Louis Pagano, 39, of Shirley were charged with alleged petit larceny. Ms. Kust and Mr. Pagano were each charged with two counts. Ms. Kust was also arrested on two outstanding warrants, according to police.

Paul Sacci, 42, of Riverhead; Peter Reeberg, 23, of Stony Brook; and Jair Fernandez-Aguero, 28, of Bay Shore were charged with criminal contempt, with Mr. Fernandez-Aguero facing two counts, according to Riverhead police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.