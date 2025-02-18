New Riverhead Athletic Club opens design contest for logo

Blue Wave supporters at a recent boys basketball playoff game. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The newly formed Riverhead Athletic Club (RAC) is seeking middle- and high school students from Riverhead schools to create designs for the organization’s logo.

“The winning logo will become our official banner logo on our website, and all of the merchandise that we’re going to develop will use that logo,” said RAC president Quinn Alexander.

6-inch by 6-inch square students are to draw their logo entry into. (Credit: courtesy photo) Logo the RAC is using until the logo contest closes March 1. (Credit: courtesy)

The club was formed in mid-2024 in an effort to support youth sports in the Riverhead area. Ms. Alexander leaned into her experience as a coach and educator in Mount Sinai to create a club that would help raise awareness and encourage kids to try new sports. While there are booster programs in the area for individual sports, it can be difficult to know when events are happening.

“It’s very difficult for community residents to have any kind of knowledge base about what opportunities are out there for their kids, or if they want to try a new sport,” Ms. Alexander said.

She said Brian Sacks, director of health, physical education and athletics for the Riverhead Central School District, has been extremely supportive. A board was elected in December and the club has really taken off since then. “Everybody that’s been involved in this has just been absolutely soup-to-nuts professional, and they’re outstanding at what they do,” said Ms. Alexander.

The club’s website went live last month, and it also maintains a strong social media presence. They plan to add a calendar of events for residents to keep track of all the athletic activities.

One of the biggest undertakings the club has in the works is an athletic camp where youth can hone their skills over the summer. “The camp is sort of a long-term goal for us,” said Ms. Alexander. “If we’re very, very lucky, we’ll have the funding to be able to support that probably next summer.”

The logo contest runs through March 1. Artwork entries can be sent to [email protected] or mailed to RAC, P.O. Box 1916, Riverhead, NY 11901