Foursome of SWR wrestlers qualifies to compete in state tourney

Shoreham’s Shane Cowan (top) wrestles Mt. Sinai’s Anthony Aiello in the 108 pound weight class, in the Suffolk high school boys Division II wrestling finals. (Credit: George Faella)

Four Shoreham-Wading River wrestlers qualified for the states at the Suffolk County Division II individual championships on Friday after a day’s worth of wrestling at Shoreham-Wading River High School. It marks the second year in a row that the Wildcats will send four wrestlers to MVP arena in Albany, and head coach Joe Condon believes that every one of his wrestlers has a shot to come away with hardware. The New York State championships will take place Friday, Feb. 28.

Reigning state champion Gavin Mangano is at the forefront of that conversation having already won nearly every tournament he’s set foot in since he was a varsity wrestler. Last year, not only did he win the New York State championship but he also won the NHSCA High School Nationals, the most prestigious tournament in high school wrestling, later in the year. He’s won the Eastern States Classic title three years in a row, including this year in January.

Shoreham’s Gavin Mangano (top) wrestles Mattituck’s Ryder Antonucci in the 138 pound weight class, in the Suffolk high school boys Division II wrestling finals. (Credit: George Faella)

But this year also brought new challenges. He stepped into a new weight division at 138 pounds. It’s hard to say it’s been much of a challenge to Mangano, though. He skated through the Suffolk County tournament, pinning every opponent along the way in 40 seconds or less. He’s posted an undefeated record this year and has lost only three times ever on a varsity stage — and that was before he even stepped into a high school hallway. The sophomore is poised to bring home another state championship.

“Mangano never leaves any question to who is the best wrestler on the mat,” Condon said. “He just dominates. Can’t say it any simpler than that. He is the best wrestler in the county and he’s continually proving he’s one of the best in nation.”

Shoreham-Wading River earned two other first-place medals back to back when Thomas Matias won at 101 pounds and Shane Cowan did the same at 108 pounds.

Shoreham’s Thomas Matias (top) wrestles Mt. Sinai’s Parker Menechino in the 101 pound weight class, in the Suffolk high school boys Division II wrestling finals. (Credit: George Faella)

Matias, who came in as the No. 2 seed in the tournament, ripped through the bracket and proved that he should have been seeded No. 1. After two pins to start out his bracket, he earned a technical fall (15-0) in the semifinal before shutting out Parker Menechino of Mt. Sinai, the No. 1 seed, 8-0 to hoist the trophy.

“We knew Matias had a shot to win it all,” Condon said. “He’s a very dedicated wrestler that’s committed to his craft. He’s put in his time to getting better every day and it showed on the mat.”

Cowan, who was one of Shoreham-Wading River’s 101-pound wrestlers last year, moved up to 108 and earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Cowan barely broke a sweat in the bracket, pinning every opponent in his way en route to the title.

“They both paid their dues,” Condon said. “They didn’t reach their goals in the tournament last year. It was a learning experience for them. Matias is a freshman and Cowan is an eighth-grader. They have the world ahead of them still.”

Rounding out the state-bound wrestlers was SWR’s 152-pounder Jacob Conti. Though he finished third in the tournament, the 152-pound weight division sent two wrestlers into the states and they hosted a “true second” match, where the second- and third-place wrestlers face off against each other. He pinned Chris Lotten of Port Jefferson in the third period to advance to states.

“Conti has had a great season so far; I believe he has gone 39-8 this year,” Condon said. “We knew he had it in him. He’s young as well but he’s made huge improvements year over year. We expect him to win every time he’s out there. He’s got that ability.”

With four representatives heading to Albany, Condon believes they can make some serious noise on the grand stage.

“I love that my whole team returns next year,” Condon said. “I have no seniors. But they have a chance now to wrestle with the best of the best in the state and get better. We have a lot of work to do in the lead-up. We want them all to place in Albany and build off what they did this year and bring it into next year. But I truly feel that we have a very good chance to do well up there, even with how young we are.”