Real Estate Transfers: March 6, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Dec. 20, 2024.
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
- Laurie & Ronald Caspert to Robert & Diana Hansen, 8095 Alvahs Lane (1000-95-3-12) (R) $1,715,000
- Christopher & Jenny Trani to Thomas & Ann May, 645 Southern Cross Road (1000-110-5-27) (R) $865,000
- Estate of Arthur McCleery to Nicholas D’Anna & Lynda Tine-D’Anna, 1985 Skunk Lane (1000-97-4-10) (R) $670,000
EAST MARION (11939)
- Gladys Milne Trust to Nicholas & Aspasia Rontiris, 240 Knoll Circle (1000-37-5-15) (R) $1,300,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
- Frank & Kara Palmeri to Randall Rubino, 120 Green Street (600-91-4-16) (R) $857,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
- SCO Family of Services to 622 Church Lane LLC, 15 Oliver Street (600-107-5-32) (C) $875,000
- Harold Goodale to Good Ground Nursery LLC, 260 Main Road (600-85-2-5.009) (V) $800,000
- Estate of Marian Drozd-Denyse to Christopher & Dolores Huber, 304 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-1-12) (R) $468,750
- Gabrielle M Weglein (Referee) & Marilyn Signorelli (Defendant) to Targelia Gordillo, 129 Reeves Avenue (600-63-3-1.002) (R) $379,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
- Donna Walker to Capp Six LLC, 4 Evans Road (700-22-2-9) (V) $300,000
SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)
- James Jordan to DC Serpentine LLC, 10 Serpentine Drive (700-7-2-1) (R) $2,700,000
- Estate of June Fuller to Amy Cococcia, 6 Brander Parkway (700-17-1-24) (R) $2,700,000
- Herbert & Sheryl Stelljes to Mirlinda & Alban Shala, 36 Rocky Point Road (700-13-1-27) (R) $999,999
SOUTHOLD (11971)
- Falcon Crest Holdings LLC to Rosebud Trust, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 12A (1000-63.02-1-33) (R) $575,000
- John & Susan Lombardi to Candida Fitts, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 19D (1000-63.01-1-44) (R) $550,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
- Keith & Kathleen Harris to Michael & Jessica Schillizzi, 79 Calverton Court (600-115-1-10.054) (R) $835,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as