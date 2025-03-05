News Briefs: March 5, 2025
A rundown of this week’s News Briefs from in and around Riverhead found under Announcements in the Riverhead News-Review newspaper.
Eric Gabrielsen community blood drive
Riverhead student Eric Gabrielsen is organizing a blood donation event for the second time to alleviate the New York’s serious shortage of blood. The drive will take place Saturday, March 15, between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. 269 Main Road Aquebogue. Participating donors will receive a pansy from Gabrielsen Flo-rist. Visit nybc.org to see limitations to and preparations for donating.
2025 Community Service Scholarship Open
The Greater Jamesport Civic Association is accepting applications for its 2025 Community Service Award Scholarships, which this year honor talented local artist and devoted community member Patricia Kelly-Derenze. Up to three $1,000 scholarships will be given in her name to qualified and deserving high school seniors who plan to continue their studies in college or an equivalent program. Student criteria can be found at greaterjamesportcivic.org. Students can apply online at that site or email their applications to [email protected].
Veterans Day Giveback contest now open
Applications for the 13th annual Veterans Day Wedding Giveback at Becknock Hall are now open. The contest is open to all current and former military personnel who want a chance at winning a North Fork dream wedding on Nov. 9, 2025. Entries must be submitted on brecknockhall.com by April 5. The winning couple will be chosen based on the number of years served, special military honors and each couple’s personal love story by a panel of Peconic Landing members with military ties.