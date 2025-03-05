News Briefs: March 5, 2025

2025 Community Service Scholarship Open

The Greater Jamesport Civic Association is accepting applications for its 2025 Community Service Award Scholarships, which this year honor talented local artist and devoted community member Patricia Kelly-Derenze. Up to three $1,000 scholarships will be given in her name to qualified and deserving high school seniors who plan to continue their studies in college or an equivalent program. Student criteria can be found at greaterjamesportcivic.org. Students can apply online at that site or email their applications to [email protected].