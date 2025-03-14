News Briefs: March 14, 2025
A rundown of this week’s News Briefs from in and around Riverhead found under Announcements in the Riverhead News-Review newspaper.
Eric Gabrielsen community blood drive
Riverhead student Eric Gabrielsen is organizing a blood donation event for the second time to alleviate the New York’s serious shortage of blood. The drive will take place Saturday, March 15, between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 269 Main Road, Aquebogue. Participating donors will receive a pansy from Gabrielsen Florist. Visit nybc.org to see limitations to and preparations for donating.
Boating course for new regulations
The Peconic Bay Power Squadron will present a boating course that teaches new state boating regulations. It consists of one eight-hour session plus exam time, starting at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, March 23, at the Moose Lodge in Riverhead. Attendees will receive a 244-page course manual and, after passing an exam, a completion certificate and wallet card indicating that they are in compliance with the education requirement. There is a $65 fee for the manual. Students must be at least 10 years of age on or before March 23. Register at PBPS.us/education/schedule until up to a week before the course.
Splish Splash is hiring
Splish Splash Water Park in Calverton is preparing to reopen for the 2025 season and is currently seeking both new hires and rehires. Positions including lifeguards, food and beverage services and park services are available. Candidates as young as 14 are invited to apply online and are eligible to earn up to $20 per hour. A series of job fairs at the park will begin on Saturday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested in applying online and learning more about the upcoming job fairs can do so now at splishsplash.com/employment.
PBMC offers free colorectal cancer screening
Peconic Bay Medical Center is holding a no-cost colorectal cancer screening event Saturday, March 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Jerusalem Church, 177 Doctor’s Path, Riverhead. The screening will be conducted via Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT), a sensitive test that looks for signs of cancer in a person’s stool. No prior registration is necessary, and there are no eligibility requirements. Uninsured patients are welcome and will be seen free of charge, Insurance information will be collected from those who have coverage; annual screenings are fully covered by insurance for those over 45 at no cost to them.
Veterans Day Giveback contest now open
Applications for the 13th annual Veterans Day Wedding Giveback at Becknock Hall are now open. The contest is open to all current and former military personnel who want a chance at winning a North Fork dream wedding on Nov. 9, 2025. Entries must be submitted on brecknockhall.com by April 5. The winning couple will be chosen based on the number of years served, special military honors and each couple’s personal love story by a panel of Peconic Landing members with military ties.
Keeping in touch with seniors
Riverhead Town offers the SKIT (Seniors Keeping in Touch) phone program, in which seniors can receive morning check-in phone calls on a daily basis.
To register, contact the Riverhead Senior Center, 631-722-4444, and schedule a time for a senior volunteer to call.
2025 community service scholarship applications
The Greater Jamesport Civic Association is accepting applications for its 2025 Community Service Award Scholarships, which this year honor talented local artist and devoted community member Patricia Kelly-Derenze. Up to three $1,000 scholarships will be given in her name to qualified and deserving high school seniors who plan to continue their studies in college or an equivalent program. Student criteria can be found at greaterjamesportcivic.org/ scholarship. Students can apply online at that site or email their applications to [email protected].
Delivery service available for seniors and veterans
Riverhead’s Senior Assistance for Essentials program provides no-cost delivery of essential items to seniors and veterans.
To schedule a delivery or for details, call 631-727-3200, ext. 211, Monday through Friday between 1 and 3 p.m., or email [email protected].