Community Calendar of Events: April 10, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 10 a.m.-noon: Beach cleanup with New York Marine Center at Iron Pier Beach, end of Pier Avenue, Jamesport. Clean up harmful pollutants and debris while spending a beautiful morning on the beach. Registration: nymarinerescue.org.

All ages

Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m.: Annual Spring Egg Hunt at Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient. Egg hunt for children, photos with the Spring Bunny, children’s activities and other family entertainment. $8 parking fee. Information: parks.ny.gov.

Sunday, April 13, 2 p.m.: Annual Mattituck Easter egg hunt at Veterans Memorial Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, candy and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Age groups are 0-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-plus. Free.

Saturday, April 19, 10:30 a.m.: Greenport Egg Roll sponsored by The Village of Greenport Business Improvement District, Mitchell Park, 115 Front St., Greenport. For kids ages 2-4 and 5-8. Information: greenportvillage.com.

Fundraisers

Thursday, April 10, 6 p.m.: Psychic Night to benefit North Fork Cheer, Front Street Station, Greenport, 212 Front St. Three-course meal, 15-minute private psychic reading. Gratuity Included. Tickets: $115. Reservations: text 516-384-7782.

Friday, April 11, 6-10 p.m.: Annual Pink Pearl Gala hosted by North Fork Breast Health Coalition, Sea Star Ballroom, Hyatt Place, 431 East Main St., Riverhead. Dinner and dancing. Tickets: $125, breast-cancer survivors; $150, general admission. Register: northforkbreasthealth.org.

Saturday, April 12, 9 a.m.: Kim’s Kindness 5K, benefitting CAST, at 15125 Main Road, Mattituck. Raise money for annual scholarships while getting your heart pumping. Tickets: $35, adult runs; $14, kids’ fun run. Registration: runsignup.com.

Saturday, April 12, 9 a.m.-noon: Pancake breakfast fundraiser for Oysterponds Elementary School’s sixth-grade trip to Washington, D.C., at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. Tickets: $15.

Friday, April 18, 10 a.m.-1p.m.: Car wash fundraiser to send Oysterponds Elementary School sixth-graders to D.C., at the school grounds on Main Road, Orient. $10 per car.

Wednesday, April 23, 4-8 p.m.: Burger and a Beer Fundraiser for Southold Historical Museum at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., Peconic. Includes smash-style burger, fries and beer; vegetarian option available. Tickets: $35; includes tip. Purchase at southoldhistorical.org, or at the door with cash or check.

Lectures

Tuesday, April 15, 7 p.m.: ‘From Plankton to Whales’ with Chris Paparo, a presentation outlining the “doom and gloom” surrounding marine environmentalism and how to regain you enthusiasm, Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Registration: peconiclanding.org.

Local History

Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m.: Commemoration of the battle at Lexington and Concord by the Sons of the American Revolution and Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council and Museums, at Old Burying Ground, 32770 Main Road, Cutchogue. Plaque dedication and musket-fired salute by reenactors.

Meetings

Tuesday, April 15, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Wednesday, April 16, 8-9:30 a.m.: Morning meeting with Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, The Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main St., Riverhead. Discussion and networking. Breakfast courtesy of Roy H. Reeve Agency Inc. Registration required: riverheadchamber.com.

Music

Saturday, April 12, 3 p.m.: The Second Hands duo performs “great folk music” in a free concert at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Light refreshments. Free.

Sunday, April 13, 2-3:15 p.m.: Illustrious a cappella group the Yale Whiffenpoofs at CAST’s Treiber Gathering Hall, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Includes brief intermission. Doors open 1:30 p.m. Tickets: $15, standing room only; $60, general admission; $75, limited VIP with champagne and photo opportunity. Register: castnorthfork.org.

Sunday, April 14, 4-6 p.m.: Beethoven Piano Project concert by the Rites of Spring Music Festival at the Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Features pianists Somin Choi, Shu Wen Tay, Shuting Ye and Sunmi Han. Tickets: $25, members; $50, nonmembers. Registration: ritesmusic.org.

The natural world

Sunday, April 13, 10 a.m.-noon: Beach cleanup with New York Marine Center at Iron Pier Beach, end of Pier Avenue, Jamesport. Clean up harmful pollutants and debris while spending a beautiful morning on the beach. Registration: nymarinerescue.org.

Tuesday, April 15, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom birdwatching at North Fork Preserve, 5330 Sound Ave., Aquebogue. Potential to see early spring migratory birds like red-winged blackbirds, killdeer and American robins. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m.-noon: Earth Day Beach Cleanup at Inlet Pond County Park, 85275 County Route 68, Greenport. Walk through the trails and preserve the local environment. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxillary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Exhibitions

Through April: “The Trilogy of Jazz” at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum. Highlights the lives and impacts of the Harlem Blues and Jazz Band. Tickets: $5, nonmembers. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Through April: ‘DREAMSCAPES,’ exhibit of photography by Jean Schweibish in the gallery at Eastern Front Brewing Co., 13100 Main Road, Mattituck. Opening reception: Sunday, April 6, 2-4 p.m.

Through May: Art show featuring work by Marta Baumiller at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Solo exhibition of mixed media pieces. Show open Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Free.

April 12-June 1: ‘Arborescent III,’ an exhibit celebrating trees by regional and national artists, at Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Photography, painting, mixed media and printmaking. Reception and artist talks Saturday, April 26, 4-7 p.m.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.