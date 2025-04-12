Blotter: Three arrested on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Riverhead police arrested the following individuals during the period from March 30 to April 5:

Nicole Clifford, 26, of Bellport; Troy Goode, 24, of Riverhead; and Steven Stubbs, 54, of Riverhead, were arrested on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Jonathan McSorely, 33, of Riverhead; Erin Waller, 28, of Williamsburg, Va.; and Christofer Pena-Jimenez, 31, of the Bronx were arrested for petit larceny.

Danielle Magee of Medford, 42, was arrested for grand larceny and also charged with two counts of burglary.

Raymond Woodby, 71, of Riverhead was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Louis de la Cruz Vasquez, 26, of Guatemala was arrested and charged with assault.

Marcus Belcher, 33, of Riverhead was arrested for criminal contempt and obstructing governmental administration.

Robinson Echeverry, 36, and Jair Fernandez-Aguero, 28, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.