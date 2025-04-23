Sports Roundup: SWR girls lax win in OT thriller

Wildcat girls lacrosse team members celebrate a goal iin a recent game. (Credit: Bill Landon)

A roundup of high school sports games from the Riverhead Blue Waves and Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats.

Baseball

April 22: Riverhead 4, Westhampton 3

Camden Wallace knocked in the game-winning RBI and hit 3-for-4 from the plate to give Riverhead its fifth win in a row. Bryce Mackie earned the win after coming in relief and only allowing three hits, no earned runs and five strikeouts. Riverhead (6-4) has already surpassed their season win total from last year with 10 games still left to play. They’ll host Central Islip Tuesday, April 29, at 4 p.m.

April 22: Miller Place 6, Shoreham-Wading River 1

It’s been a rough go this season for the Shoreham-Wading River baseball team after coming up short against one of the lower ranked teams in the division. The loss sinks the Wildcats down to the bottom of League VI with a 2-5 record. Miller Place’s Nick Frusco threw five scoreless innings, striking out six, while only allowing one hit. Shoreham-Wading River is back in action Thursday, April 24, at Miller Place for a 4:30 p.m. start.

Softball

April 21: Riverhead 8, Central Islip 5

Mya Marelli threw the first four innings of the game, allowing no earned runs and striking out six as she continues to increase her workload after off-season surgery. Trailing 3-1, Riverhead scored three runs in the sixth and four runs in the seventh to win the game. Morgan Gajowski hit the go-ahead double in the sixth inning. Shaylee Bealey hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Riverhead (6-2 League I) will host Longwood Thursday, April 24, at 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

April 21: Shoreham-Wading River 16, Hauppauge 3

The Wildcats are heating up on the lacrosse field. That marks three games in a row in Division II play with this most recent blowout over Hauppauge. After a slow first quarter, Shoreham-Wading River (3-1, Division II) scored 14 goals the next three quarters. Andrew Cimino and Noah Gregorek had massive games putting up 11 and 10 points respectively. Gregorek had five goals and six assists. Cimino had five goals and five assists. Angelina Price made 12 saves. SWR hosts Glenn Friday, April 25, at 6 p.m.

April 16: Lindenhurst 18, Riverhead 14

Even though Riverhead posted its highest goal output of the year, they ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. Both teams came out hot scoring four goals each in the first quarter and continued to score in every quarter thereafter. Nate Nentwich led Riverhead (3-5) in points with three goals and three assists. Ryan Hunt scored four times. Logan Dempsey and Ruairi McElhinney both scored three. Riverhead will host Copiague Thursday, April 24, at 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

April 22: Shoreham-Wading River 10, Harborfields 9

The Wildcats won in an overtime thriller against Harborfields that upped their overall record this season to 5-2. Leslie Jablonski forced a turnover that led to Charlotte Erb’s winning goal on the other end, assisted by Reese Marcario, with just 30 seconds left on the clock in the first overtime. Anabel Keegan and Grayce Kitchen both scored three goals in the victory. The Wildcats travel to Rocky Point Thursday, April 24, for a 5 p.m. start.

Girls Golf

April 22: Riverhead 8, Rocky Point 1

Riverhead continues its torrid stretch through League IV with a lopsided win over Rocky Point. Personal bests were the common theme on the day with Angelina Gust leading all golfers with a 39 through 9 holes. Annabelle Dunn scored a personal best 49. Madison Marshak has been a consistent No. 1 all season long posting a 40 against Rocky Point. Senior newcomer Madison Perez won her first varsity match. Riverhead will travel to Southampton/Pierson Monday, April 28, for a 4 p.m. tee time.