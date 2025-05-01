The Roundup: Blue Waves softball team beats top dog Patchogue-Medford

Blue Waves score. (Photo credit: Bill Landon)

Softball

April 28: Riverhead 9, Patchogue-Medford 5

All season long, Patchogue-Medford was the top dog in the division, sporting an undefeated 11–0 record. That was, until they came to visit Riverhead. Mya Marelli pitched five innings and struck out 10 in the 9-5 victory. Bella D’Andrea hit 2-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Jordyn Kwasna went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Patchogue-Medford went on to lose their next game against Half Hollow Hills, so Riverhead (9–2) is now tied for first place and in control of their own destiny for another league title. Riverhead will travel to Half Hollow Hills Thursday, May 1, for a 4 p.m. first pitch.

Boys Lacrosse

April 29: Smithtown West 8, Shoreham-Wading River 3

Shoreham-Wading River is going through a rough stretch in the middle of the season. The most recent loss against Smithtown West now marks three losses in a row for the Wildcats — uncharted territory for a lacrosse program that routinely makes the playoffs and competes for championships. In the loss against Smithtown West, Andrew Cimino, Tyler Nowaski and Noah Gregorek each scored a goal. Angelina Price made 12 saves. SWR will try to turn things around Thursday, May 1, when they travel to Mattituck for a noon start.

April 24: Riverhead 19, Copiague 1

After two straight losses, Riverhead broke out with a season-high of 19 goals against Copiague to bring their Division I record to 3–5. The Blue Waves had 11 different goal scorers in the blowout victory. Jaxson Binkis led the team in goals scored with three. Ruairi McElhinney had six points with one goal and five assists. Logan Dempsey scored twice and assisted on two others. Nine goals were scored in the first quarter. Riverhead will travel to Northport Friday, May 2, at 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

April 29: Smithtown East 13, Riverhead 12

In a back-and-forth battle against Smithtown East, Riverhead came up short in the final quarter of the game. After a 0–0 first period, both teams scored seven goals in the second. The third quarter featured no goals as well, before Smithtown East was able to score six times versus just five for Riverhead. This now marks two consecutive losses by only one goal for the Blue Waves. Logan Pilon scored five goals and Evelyn Skop scored four times. Riverhead (4–6) will travel to Middle Country Friday, May 1, for a 4 p.m. game start.

April 28: Shoreham-Wading River 17, Bronxville 10

In a non-league contest, Shoreham-Wading River came out on top with goals scored in every quarter of play. The Wildcats scored as many as five goals in two of the quarters. Reese Marcario and Maddy Herr led the team with six points apiece. Herr scored five goals and tallied one assist. Marcario scored twice and assisted on four goals. Grayce Kitchen scored four goals in the high-scoring affair. Though their overall record sits at 6–3, SWR has struggled in the league with a record of 1–3. SWR will travel to Mt. Sinai Friday, May 2, for a 5 p.m. start.

Girls Golf

April 29: Riverhead 6, Mt. Sinai 3

Riverhead continued its winning ways with a victory over Mt. Sinai on Tuesday. The win improved their league record to 6–2 — only losing matches this season against Sachem and Southampton. Madison Marshak led all golfers with a 45 through nine holes, with the winds whipping through Long Island making for less than desirable playing conditions.