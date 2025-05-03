Blotter: Two-car collision on Middle Country Road leaves one dead

The following incidents occurred between April 22 and April 24:

A fatal two-car crash occurred Thursday, April 24, at 10:30 p.m. on Middle Country Road in Wading River, near Kay Road. Responding Riverhead police officers determined that an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet, driven by Kathleen M. Cregg of Hampton Bays, 82, collided with a westbound 2012 Toyota, driven by Marco Vasquez of Ridge, 63, resulting in injuries to both drivers. The Wading River Fire Department responded and assisted with extricating the drivers from their vehicles for transport to area hospitals. Ms. Cregg later died of her injuries at Peconic Bay Medical Center. The injuries sustained by Mr. Vasquez, who was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, were not life-threatening. The roadway was closed for several hours after the incident, which is still under investigation. Police ask anyone who has information or may have witnessed the accident to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

On April 22, a Riverhead resident reported having paid $14,030 for a cruise through a travel agency that subsequently went out of business and had never actually booked the trip. A police investigation is underway.

Between April 20 and April 26, Riverhead police arrested the following individuals:

Jose Jimenez Secaida of Southold, 23; Giorgi Chakhunashvili of Brooklyn, 25; and Jose Balcarcel Milian of Riverhead, 29, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Abdul Willett of Bellport, 38 was arrested for alleged assault, harassment and a town code violation.

Dawn Gilliland of Miller Place, 48; Sheryl Madr of Flanders, 41; Erick Darden of Riverhead, 31; Joseph Ortiz of Islip, 38; and Kourtney Frasier of Riverhead, 40, were arrested for alleged petit larceny. Ms. Frasier was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Robert Blackmore of Ridge, 57; Pedro Diaz of Guatemala, 57; Carlos Larga Palta of Ecuador, 41; and Linton Lorenzo of Ridge, 37, were arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Mr. Diaz and Mr. Largo Palta were also arrested on outstanding warrants.

Jeremy Ryan, 41; Shawn Mungin, 50; and Engell Leon-Garcia, 28, all of Riverhead; and Giancarlo Santillo of New York City, 55, were arrested for alleged trespass.

Nicolas Gomez Barrera of Columbia, N.Y., 27, and Gary Kubala of Shirley, 79, were arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua Fuller of Atlanta, Ga., 37, and Jeremy Jenkins of Stony Brook, 21, were arrested for alleged harassment.

Juan Lozano Cuadros of Riverhead, 36, was arrested for alleged criminal mischief.

Noah Maass of Brookhaven, 26, was arrested for alleged menacing.

Maya Woodson of Calverton, 25, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.