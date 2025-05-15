Riverhead 2025-26 school budget vote set for May 20

Riverhead High School. (Melissa Azofeifa file photo.)

Riverhead Central School District’s Board of Education held its budget hearing and final presentation for the 2025–26 school year last week. The total proposed budget for next year is $211,434,500 — a roughly $9.9 million increase from the 2024–25 budget and a 4.95% hike that school officials said would not pierce the state tax cap.

The school budget is broken down into five sections: General Support, Instruction, Transportation, Community Service and Undistributed Funds, which refers to employee benefits and debt service. Out of the $9.9 million increase, around $7.7 million is to be used for instruction, which includes general education, special education, athletics and summer school.

The decision to remain within the state’s 2% property tax levy cap allows for the preservation of all academic, athletic and arts programs, including fine arts and music, according to the RCSD budget newsletter.

Last year, as the district readied for the 2024–25 budget vote, interim assistant superintendent Marianne Cartisano cautioned Board of Education members about a looming “fiscal cliff” in funding they were likely to face — a challenge many Long Island school districts braced for.

Despite the threat of $19 million in COVID-era aid running dry and elementary school staff cuts, multiple grants made it possible to rehire those teachers. This year, district officials said, they are committed to ensuring there will be no reductions to existing programs.

“From the beginning, the direction from the [school] board was that we would not pierce the [tax] cap, which is to charge our community more money than what the formula allows,” Ms. Cartisano said. “We are very, very positive about that — this is a fiscally responsible plan for the community, and we’re asking for your support for this educational plan.”

With a projected $86 million in expected state aid — a spike of more than $5 million over last year — as well as savings from retirements, district officials said they have been able to maximize resources to help offset rising costs for necessary expenses.

Ms. Cartisano also confirmed at the May 6 budget hearing that there is no line in the budget that pays for former administrators who no longer work at the school district. She said there are “no salary payouts” or “legacy benefits,” such as health insurance or retirement payments, for these former district or building administrators.

There are plans to expand the Universal Pre-Kindergarten program, known as UPK, and the elementary-level Dual Language program. The proposed budget also includes a new elementary level literacy coach. As part of a restructuring plan, three district administrative positions have been eliminated from this year’s budget, including the executive directors of elementary education, STEM and humanities.

A proposition for capital improvements will also be on the ballot for the public vote, including kitchen and cafeteria renovations at both Riley Avenue and Phillips Avenue elementary schools, totaling $2.9 million.

Almost half of the money for those projects will be taken from the district’s Cafeteria Capital Reserve Fund, while the remaining $1.9 million will be drawn from the unallocated cafeteria fund balance set in the 2025-26 proposed budget.

There are two open spots on Riverhead’s Board of Education this year, and the candidates running for these three-year terms are incumbents Matthew Wallace and board president James Scudder.

How, where and when to vote on the budget

The annual budget vote will be held on Tuesday, May 20, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Riverhead High School gymnasium at 700 Harrison Ave. The district consolidated polling to just one location this year, citing safety and security concerns. Voters must be at least 18 years old, residents of the Riverhead Central School District and U.S. citizens registered to vote in Suffolk County.

The last day to register to vote is Thursday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at the District Office at 814 Harrison Ave., Riverhead.

For more information on this year’s budget, visit www.riverhead.net.