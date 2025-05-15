School budget: SWR calls for $1.1M spending hike

Shoreham-Wading River High School.

For the 2025–26 school year, the Shoreham-Wading Central School District has proposed a $89.3 million budget, a nearly $1.1 million increase from the current school year’s spending plan. It includes a 1.95% tax levy hike that will not pierce the state cap.

The budget proposal will align with the district’s 2025–2029 Strategic Plan, help maintain all SWR programs and current class sizes, and include additional funding for field trips and co-curricular, technology conferences, software and subscriptions, school officials said. Money is also allocated to replace 12 interactive Smartboards, add up to six contracted armed security guards and cover the $1.2 million in contract transportation costs, according to the district’s budget newsletter.

The hike in transportation expenses is due to the district’s plan to enter into a five-year transportation agreement with First Student Inc. for roughly 65 passenger buses, almost 30 passenger vans, and to provide for athletic trips, field trips and summer transportation services. It is estimated the first year of the five-year agreement will cost $5.8 million for 2025–2026, and total close to $31.6 million in its entirety until the contract expires June 2030.

In addition, there are two propositions on the May 20 ballot for the public to vote on: Proposition No. 2 and Proposition No. 3. Proposition No. 2 is for the expenditure of existing funds from the 2021 Capital Reserve Fund to finance districtwide projects; Proposition No. 3 is to establish a new capital reserve of $7.5 million at a probable 10-year term.

There will be no added costs taxpayers to complete the $6.8 million of remaining work on several projects outlined in Proposition No. 2, such as the replacement of synthetic turf at the high school’s Cutinella Field, various district-wide technology projects and equipment replacements, the RISE and Science classroom renovations at Prodell Middle School, partial replacement of exterior windows and doors at Wading River School, and classroom ceiling and lighting replacements at Miller Avenue School.

Voter approval is also needed to allow the school district to spend from its reserve fund in Proposition No. 3. Accessing the fund won’t come at any cost to the taxpayers and won’t impact the tax levy in any year; its purpose is strictly to plan for future capital improvement projects.

“This Shoreham-Wading River School District budget was carefully constructed and aligned to the Strategic Plan, with student success and safety as top priorities,” SWR school board president Thomas Sheridan said in a statement. “Those [priorities], when coupled with our commitment to the community for fiscal responsibility, will help to guide our schools and learning communities well into the future for success.”

Two incumbents — Meghan Tepfenhardt and Mr. Sheridan — are running for two open seats on the SWR Board of Education for the 2025–2028 term.

When and where to vote on budget

The budget vote is set for Tuesday, May 20, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the main gym of Shoreham-Wading River High School, located at 250B NY-25A in Shoreham.

A qualified voter must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a resident of the school district for at least 30 days before the election and not otherwise prohibited from voting under state election law, according to the school district’s website.

Any completed early mail or absentee ballots are due on or before May 20 at 5 p.m. For more information, contact the district clerk’s office at 631-821-2359.