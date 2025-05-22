Memorial Day 2025: Services, parades and events

Monday, May 26, marks Memorial Day for the year of 2025. Below are some of the biggest events and ceremonies honoring our fallen service members across the North Fork.

Calverton

On Friday, May 24, starting at 9:30 a.m., the support committee for Calverton National Cemetery will hold a graveside flag placement event in preparation for Memorial Day. While the registration for this event has already closed, the flags will wave proudly until Friday, May 31, for all who visit the cemetery to see. For more information, please visit calvertonsupport.com.

Calverton’s annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony will be held at Calverton National Cemetery Monday, May 28, from 1 to 2 p.m. This event is one of the more than 130 cemetery commemoration ceremonies happening nationally this Memorial Day weekend, hosted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. For more information, go to va.gov.

Riverhead

Rain or shine, the Riverhead Combined Veterans Committee is holding its annual Memorial ceremonies and parade on Monday, May 26. The parade will start marching on Osborn Avenue at Pulaski Street at 9 a.m., before continuing south down Osborn Avenue to the World War I monument on the corner of Court and West Main streets. Once there, Memorial Day commemorative ceremonies will be held on the law. The parade will then proceed Main Street to East Avenue, north to St. John’s Cemetery, and then farther north on Roanoke Avenue to Pulaski Street for a stop at Riverhead Cemetery. The final destination of this year’s parade will be the War Memorial on the lawn of Pulaski Street School.

Southold

On Friday, May 23, the Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803 Southold American Legion Auxiliary will hold a ‘Pop Over for a Poppy’ curbside distribution in observance of Memorial Day. Those interested in picking up a poppy can stop by the Legion Hall, 51655 Main Road, Southold, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Members of Post 803 will also line up for Southold Town’s annual Memorial Day Parade Monday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to noon. The parade will start at Boisseau Avenue and Hobart Road and march from there to Tuckers Lane along Route 25. All are welcome to join in the commemoration. For more information, visit southoldtownny.gov.

Greenport

On Monday, May 26, starting at 8 a.m., the Village of Greenport will hold a parade consisting mainly of Greenport American Legion and community members. The parade route begins on Adams Street and marches toward the IGA, before turning onto Third Street and continuing on to the East End Seaport Museum and Marine Foundation.

Orient

On Monday, May 26, from the bright and early 7 to 9 a.m., the Orient Fire Department will hold its Memorial Day parade. The march starts at the firehouse, 23300 Main Road, continues down Tabor Road to Orchard Street, then on to Navy Street and Village Lane, before taking Main Road back to the starting point. For more information, visit southoldtownny.gov.