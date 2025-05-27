NJROTC’s annual Fleet Week fest a hit at Riverhead High School

Hundreds of students were on hand for last week’s NJROTC demonstration at Riverhead High School. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

On Wednesday, May 21, at Riverhead High School, the Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp (NJROTC) held its annual New York Fleet Week celebration, a program geared toward promoting service and professional development among young people.

Up from Washington, D.C., for the event, the Marine Corps silent drill platoon performed a pre-show breakdown in their dress blues, with all 24 chanting “Drill is life” and “My everything or my nothing,” as the bleachers in the football field started filling up with NJROTC members and roughly 175 students.

Riverhead High School Principal Sean O’Hara welcomed all in attendance. “I want to thank all the branches of the armed forces for hosting this amazing event,” he said.

Next up to the mic was Major Travis Bird, who runs the armed forces recruitment office in New York City. “We’re celebrating Memorial Day with you,” he said. “Self-sacrifice is what makes our country great. Thank you to those who chose a life of service. Now let’s honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice by holding a moment of silence.”

Maj. Bird then congratulated the class of 2025, which elicited boisterous cheers from the students. The Marine Corps drill team was up next, dazzling many in the audience with their precision, detail and teamwork as they stood proudly in a row and one by one, spinning their rifles as the band played a repertoire of patriotic tunes.

Four military helicopters suddenly buzzed toward the field. As the roar grew closer, the excited crowd jumped to their feet, clapping. The Marine Corps Band, which traveled to the North Fork from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, welcomed the choppers by playing “The Star Spangled Banner.” Many of those in attendance saluted or placed their right hand on their heart. When the choppers landed, the stands quickly emptied as the enthusiastic kids rushed to get a closer look. Several teachers brought their classes outside to see the helicopters up close.

For 16-year-old Aldolfo Lopez, the electronics and hardware on the choppers is what interests him most. “I might go into the military because the benefits are good and they help you after you leave,” he said.

Genesis Arizaga, 14, was impressed by the display. “It’s so cool to see something you don’t see every day, to see how helicopters work,” she said.

“It’s pretty cool to see the choppers in person,” said Elaina Schreiber, 15, who remembers seeing her grandfather’s blueprints when he worked as a manufacturer of airplane landing gear. She plays tenor and baritone sax along with the violin and is thinking about joining the military band.

The NJROTC and the school district were thrilled with the turnout despite the cold and cloudy conditions. Among the 90 or so NJROTC members decked out in their khaki uniforms and garrison caps was 16-year-old Kaleb Gatto.

“I hope the students are thinking the Marines are cool and maybe I’ll get involved,” he said.

Matt Andrzejewski, 17, who hopes to attend the United States Naval Academy, said, “Some people don’t know what it’s like and this event gives them perspective.”

For 18-year-old Zuleika Herrera Rodriguez, the day long program means “interacting with cadets who can answer questions and dissolve stigmas because people have great stories about how their branch has benefitted them. Everyone who attends can learn about a different career.”

Commander David A. Chiaro said the goal of the NJROTC program is to teach students personal responsibility, maturity and promote community service.

“It’s important we are in the high school and across the nation. Today’s event started at Riverhead high school in 1976, and we expect to have 220 [NJROTC] students next year. The interest is growing and we have a diverse bilingual population,” he said.

Comm. Chiaro believes interest has grown because he and Chief Don Decker make themselves available almost 12 hours every day. “We have mentoring for the kids. We also do college prep and help them obtain a scholarship for the military. They can see what types of opportunities are there for them.”

He sees a lot of interest in the drill team as well.

“It probably gives them something different from regular high school. It might be the ‘cool’ factor or just the thought of being part of a team or a unit,” he said.

Decker pointed out that the program focuses on leadership and working as a team. “They want to hang out with kids who are interested in the same type of things. Our members have a better graduation rate, attendance record and high grades. And they also have a good time.” Last year, local NJROTC members went to Norfolk and spent four days onboard a US Navy carrier.

The cadets recently volunteered to help at the Riverhead Rotary Garden Festival at Tanger; Chief Decker said they also help veterans, participate in the annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run in New York City and conduct drill demonstrations at senior centers. “It’s definitely a plus getting their community service for college applications; it’s also camaraderie and teamwork.” According to Chief Decker, the NJROTC membership is currently 60% Hispanic with slightly more that half made up of female students, and includes roughly 10% of thehigh school population. To help make the program more accessible, Chief Decker began using peer translators for students who are English language learners. “We do encourage them to use their English language skills every day,” he said. “We changed the program in small ways to make sure they feel welcome.”