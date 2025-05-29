Community Calendar of Events: May 29, 2025

Sunday, June 1, noon-5 p.m.: 29th annual Mosaic Festival, sponsored by the East End Arts, East Main St., Riverhead, between Roanoke and East avenues. Street chalk art, live music, artisan vendors, a “Kidz Zone,” food and beverage trucks, a beer and wine garden, community art projects and more. Free to attend. All ages welcome. Rain date: Sunday, June 15.

All ages

Saturday, May 31, 10 a.m.: Free sailing lesson and bagel breakfast for children 8 to 14 at the Orient Yacht Club, 2100 Village Lane, Orient. Introduces families to the club’s junior sailing summer program and potential GEMO Sailing scholarships. Reservations: [email protected].

Friday, June 6, 9:30 a.m.: Say NO to Drugs March led by NHL All Star Kyle Palmieri of the N.Y. Islanders, starting in front of Pulaski Street School. Brief ceremony on school steps after march; followed by picnic lunch couresy of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1742. Free.

Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Annual Book Sale, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Gently used books, games, puzzles and more. Bargain bag sale starts Saturday, 1 p.m. Volunteers needed for the sale; sign up at the library in advance.

Fairs and festivals

Sunday, June 1, noon-5 p.m.: 29th annual Mosaic Festival, sponsored by the East End Arts, East Main St., Riverhead, between Roanoke and East avenues. Street chalk art, live music, artisan vendors, a “Kidz Zone,” food and beverage trucks, a beer and wine garden, community art projects and more. Free to attend. All ages welcome. Rain date: Sunday, June 15.

Fundraisers

Saturday, June 7, 5 p.m.: Fundraiser for Back to the Bays, a Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program, at Borghese Vineyard, 17150 Middle Road, Cutchogue. Release of 2024 vintage of rosé, proceeds benefitting Back to the Bays program. Additional book signing with author and illustrator of new “Long Island Coastal + Marine Field Guide.” Free admission. Register: backtothebays.org.

Thursday, June 12, 6-9 p.m.: Music, Vines and Paws 2025 hosted by North Fork Animal Welfare League at Bedell Cellars, 36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. Music by Who Are Those Guys. Tickets $35; includes admission, live music and noshes. Bedell wines, Nice Buns sliders available for purchase. Registration: northforkanimalwelfareleague.org.

Lectures

Saturday, June 7, 3-5:30 p.m.: Bird Song Project: Landscaping for the Birds, featuring ecologist Doug Tallamy, Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. Piano performance at 3 p.m. by Lea Kendall. 4 p.m. lecture start. Limited seating. Tickets $20: northforkaudubon.org.

Sunday, June 8, 2 p.m.: “Slavery on the North Fork,” with speakers Amy Folk, Steve Wick, Richard Wines and Sandi Bewster-Walker, New Egypt Schoolhouse on the grounds of Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Free. Information: [email protected].

Meetings

Thursday, May 29, 6:30-8 p.m.: Young Professionals Networking Event sponsored by Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, Bistro 72 at Hotel Indigo, 1830 West Main St., Riverhead. Advance registration required. Tickets: $25, members; $30, nonmembers. Information: riverheadchamber.com.

Friday, May 30, 7 p.m.: Going away celebration honoring past Commander Charles Sanders, American Legion Post 803, 51655 Main Road, Southold. Lt. Col. Sanders is to deploy to the Middle East for nine months. Light refreshments served. Free. Reservations: 631-765-2276.

Saturday, May 31, 9-11 a.m.: Town of Southold Zoning Update Forum to review and discuss the Southold Proposed New Zoning Code and Map, with a focus on the hamlet of New Suffolk, at Peconic Community School, 27685 Main Road, Cutchogue.

Wednesday, June 4, 8-9:30 a.m.: Riverhead Chamber of Commerce Morning Meeting, The Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main St. Discussin and networking. Free.

Thursday, June 5, 7 p.m.: Shine the Light with an Elected Leader, Front and Main streets, Greenport. An invitation for both local leaders and community members to stand with them in defense of democracy and community values. Contact your local leaders to join. Part of national Shine the Light movement. Free.

Thursday, June 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Town of Southold Zoning Update Forum to review and discuss the Southold Proposed New Zoning Code and Map, with a focus on the hamlet of Cutchogue, at Peconic Community School, 27685 Main Road, Cutchogue.

Saturday, June 7, 9-11 a.m.: Town of Southold Zoning Update Forum to review and discuss the Southold Proposed New Zoning Code and Map, with a focus on the hamlet of East Marion, at East Marion Fire Department, 9245 Main Road, East Marion.

Sunday, June 8, 2 p.m.: ‘Buried in the Rubble,’ part of American Legion Post 803’s lecture series, 51655 Main Road, Southold. FDNY Lt. Joseph Torrillo’s account and survival after being buried alive on 9-11. In support of PTSD awareness. Free. Donations accepted. Information: [email protected].

Monday, June 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Town of Southold Zoning Update Forum to review and discuss the Southold Proposed New Zoning Code and Map, with a focus on the hamlets of Mattituck and Laurel, at Veterans Beach, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck.

Music

Friday, May 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session sponsored by Friends of the Library, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Bring your instruments, tapping feet and listening ears. Musicians of all ages, styles of acoustic music and levels of ability welcome; listeners welcome. Free.

Saturday, May 31, 5 p.m.: “New Music Under the Big Sky” with the Rites of Spring Ensemble, Custer Observatory 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. An evening of stargazing and music. Tickets: $30, Friends of Rites of Spring Music and Custer Institute; $45, general audience. Registration: ritesmusic.org.

Sunday, June 8, 5 p.m.: ‘Fisherman Songs’ by composer Mark Gustavson, featuring baritone Christopher Herbert and pianist Timothy Long, Poquatuck Hall. Tickets: $45, general audience; $30, members of Poquatuck Hall and Friends of Rites of Spring Music Festival. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Theater

May 15-June 1, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: North Fork Community Theatre’s production of ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ 12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 7:30 p.m.; Sunday: 2:30 p.m. Tickets: $33, main seating and partial view seating; $28, pole view seating. Information: nfct.com.

Saturday, June 7, 6-9 p.m.: Broadway By the Barn Gala hosted by North Fork Community Theatre, Hallockville Museum Farm, Riverhead. Dinner, ice cream, wine, beer, raffles, auctions and live Broadway-style performances by The Second Hands and members of the NFCT. Tickets: $205, Sparkling Sponsor; $155, Regular; $53, Under 25. Registration: nfct.com.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxillary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays through May, 8-9 a.m.: Birding with Ben Bolduc at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. Tickets: $15, nonmember; $13, member. Registration: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Through June 22: ‘Arborescent III,’ an exhibit celebrating trees by regional and national artists, at Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Photography, painting, mixed media and printmaking. Saturday, April 26 reception postponed for a later date. Information: alexferronegallery.com.

Through May: Art show featuring work by Marta Baumiller at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Solo exhibition of mixed media pieces. Show open Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Free.

Through May: “Art Renderings of a Southold Senior” by Thomas Doolan, in the Lucy Hallock Folk room at Southold Free Library. Monday-Friday, during regular library hours. Free. All are invited to the artist’s reception Saturday, May 10, from 2-4 p.m.

Saturdays, Sundays through mid-September, 1-4 p.m.: ‘Let’s Set Sail’ seasonal exhibit exploring the history of sailing and the Southold Yacht Club, Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus, 55300 Main Road. Tickets: $5, per person; $10, per family. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Saturdays, Sundays through mid-September, 1-4 p.m.: ‘Going Places’ seasonal exhibit exploring the history of ferries that cruised Long Island Sound, Nautical Miseum at Horton Point Lighthouse, 3575 Lighthouse Road, Southold. Tickets: $5, per person; $10, per family. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Opening Saturday, May 24. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to calendar@ti