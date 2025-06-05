NY Islander to lead ‘Say No to Drugs’ parade in Riverhead

Scene from last year’s Riverhead CAP ‘Say No to Drugs” march. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa file photo)

Riverhead CAP will mark the culmination of its two-year Pulaski Street School drug prevention program with the 38th annual “Say No to Drugs” march at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 6, led by guest of honor New York Islander assistant captain Kyle Palmieri.

The march starts at Pulaski Street School and heads south on Roanoke Avenue past the school. The Roanoke Avenue students will come out of their school to cheer on the Pulaski students. Marchers then head west on Second Street, past Town Hall, and then return to Pulaski Street School via Griffing and Hallett avenues.

There will be a brief ceremony on the steps of Pulaski Street School where the superintendent and others will give remarks.

“I am honored to give back to the community of Riverhead. It’s a privilege to call Long Island my home. I remember anytime I had the chance to meet a NHL player as a kid so anytime I can connect with kids now, I jump at the chance,” said Mr. Palmieri via email.

After the march the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1742 will serve a picnic lunch to all students and guests.

The Pulaski Street School prevention program serves over 800 fifth and sixth graders annually. The goal of the program is to prevent and delay underage drinking and drug use in youth and is rooted in building self-esteem, setting achievable goals, and increasing healthy decision-making skills, according to their press release.

“CAP volunteers are paired with peer leaders from the high school and middle school, and they go in once a month and teach an evidence-based substance use prevention program. The program builds their social skills and decision-making skills,” said Felcia Scocozza, executive director of CAP. “The beginning lessons build a foundation for how you set a goal. Then [it addresses] decision making skills. It talks about friendships and relationships, and then it goes on to talk about substance use prevention and how using different substances at a young age really interferes with the goals that you’ve set for yourselves.”

The hope is that community members will come out and support the students along the route.

“They’ve worked hard in the program, and this is their big day of celebrating the completion of it. They make a commitment to be alcohol and drug free. And this is the way that the community can support their decision by coming out and showing up for them,” said Ms. Scocozza.