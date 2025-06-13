Hampton Gyro brings fast gyros and burgers to Riverhead

(Credit: Stephanie Villani)

Hampton Gyro has a new branch in Riverhead in the shopping center on the Route 58 traffic circle. The stylish, sparkling clean restaurant opened its doors in March and offers “fast casual” Greek and American food to dine in or take out.

Owner Mike Dzanoucakis grew up in Queens and has been in the restaurant business for 30 years; he and his father opened the original Hampton Gyro in Hampton Bays in 2018. “We offer a fusion of Greek and American food,” Mr. Dzanoucakis said, noting that Hampton Gyro’s fast casual style provides quality food quickly and consistently. The restaurant’s motto (posted on the wall of the restaurant) is “Greek Favorites, American Classics.”

The restaurant serves Greek specialties like gyros, souvlaki, spinach pie and avgolemono soup, along with platters, wraps and pitas. American classics like burgers, hot dogs, salads, grilled cheese and grilled chicken sandwiches are on the menu as well. A variety of Greek desserts like baklava and kouroumbiedes (powdered cookies) should not be passed up, and beer and wine are also available.

“We do catering also,” Mr. Dzanoucakis said, with trays of appetizers, mains and salads available for office parties, meetings and get-togethers. Customers can choose from three different catering packages based on the number of guests.

Hampton Gyro, 1071 Old Country Road, Riverhead, 631-377-GYRO (4976). (Credit: Stephanie Villani)

But most of Hampton Gyro’s customers are in and out quickly, and takeout is a large part of their business. “We don’t have waitress service,” Mr. Dzanoucakis said. “People are not sitting down for a meal as much.” Customers may order online and get delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Mr. Dzanoucakis has been pleased with Riverhead’s response to Hampton Gyro. “This is a nice community—they’ve been very welcoming to us,” he said. “We’re excited to be here.”

Hampton Gyro is open Monday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.