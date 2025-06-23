Heat advisory opens Town beaches and cooling centers

A view of Jamesport’s Iron Pier Beach. (Credit: file photo)

With expected heat index values reaching up to 103, as reported by the National Weather Service, a heat advisory is in effect from noon on Monday, June 23, until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24. As a result, all Riverhead Town beaches have opened a week early, and the Riverhead Senior Center will operate as a cooling center for the next couple of days, according to a town media release.

Beginning June 23, all town beaches, including South Jamesport, Iron Pier, Wading River and Reeves Beach, will operate full-time with beach attendants and lifeguards on duty from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Public restrooms at all beach locations will remain open until 9 p.m. through Friday, June 27. After this week, bathroom access will resume normal hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The Riverhead Senior Center will be open as a cooling center on Monday, June 23, through 4 p.m., and Tuesday, June 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Riverhead Free Library is also a Suffolk County designated cooling center and will operate as such during its normal hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Monday and Tuesday.

A heat advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make temperatures feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents are encouraged to remain indoors in air-conditioned areas to stay cool or outside in shaded environments, and to limit outdoor activity. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause illnesses such as heatstroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat rash.

“Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at increased risk,” the National Weather Service advisory stated. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors to make sure they are staying cool.

To reduce the risk of heat-related health issues during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. In a case of a heatstroke emergency, call 911. Those in need of assistance due to the temperature or those with any questions, can call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.