Real Estate Transfers: June 26, 2025

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 18, 2025.

Aquebogue (11931)

Falcon Presta II LLC to SLM Growers LLC, 564 Main Road (600-66-2-11) (R) $900,000

George & Laura Elia to George Elia, 103 Meeting House Creek Road (600-113-2-9) (R) $222,9955

George & Laura Elia to George Elia, 71 Pine Avenue (600-113-2-71) (R) $152,300

Baltazar & Evelyn Chipel-Lux to Evelyn Chipel-Lux, 40 Colonial Drive (600-86-2-5.025) (R) $103,000

Calverton (11933)

Estate of Patricia Ogeka to Joseph Ogeka, 2548 River Road (600-137-1-27) (R) $275,000

Cutchogue (11935)

Wyandanch Real Estate Corp to Thibault Webanck & Laura Bichara, 560 Griffing Street (1000-102-5-9.009) (R) $1,400,000

Orient (11957)

Michael & Teresa Smith to 1405 Terry Lane LLC, 1405 Terry Lane (1000-14-3-2) (R) $2,825,000

Riverhead (11901)

Helen Giles Trust to Michael & Lori Blane, 51 Goose Neck Lane (600-82.01-1-51) (R) $535,000

Letesha Smith to Hector Urbano, 13 Oakland Drive North (600-65-3-7) (R) $460,000

Rose Pines & Adrienne O’Deens to Maria Michaels, 3902 Amen Corner (600-64.02-1-68) (R) $413,000

Timothy Harrigan to Margaret & Samantha Harrigan, 156 Fox Run Lane (600-85-1-10.059) (R) $400,000

Charles & Maryann Giordano to Kim Andersen, 208 Bayberry Path (600-18.01-2-16) (R) $380,000

Shelter Island (11964)

Bowditch Inc to Walter Richards, 1 South Midway Road (700-19-1-44) (C) $2,500,000

Martin & Valerie Levenstein to Sumner & Hope Pingree, 80 North Cartwright Road (700-8-3-15) (R) $1,775,000

South Jamesport (11970)

Scott Albrecht to Vortex Consultants Inc, 64 Point Street (600-92-3-43) (R) $639,000

Southold (11971)

Southampton Building Company Corp to George & Joanna Patilis, 670 Kenneys Road (1000-59-3-36) (R) $1,900,000

Michael & Mary Zevgolis & Isidore Miller to DRU Properties LLC, 1820 Kenneys Road (1000-59-3-16.002) (R) $1,870,000

Estate of Greco Lawrence to Konstantinos & Denise Psathas, 155 Seawood Drive (1000-88-2-3) (R) $675,000

Speonk Land Development LLC to Southampton Building Company Corp, 670 Kenneys Road (1000-59-3-36) (V) $595,000

Maria Pile to Hiro Jones LLC, 420 Lake Drive (1000-59-1-21.002) (V) $325,000

Wading River (11792)

James & Amy Csorny to Donald & Susan Nitsch, 18 Oak Street (600-24-2-52.001) (R) $1,500,000

Christine Carroll to Christopher & Jaimee deAngelis, 86 Creek Road (600-29-1-16) (R) $1,200,000

John & Frank Kershis to Lukas Stonbraker & Nicole D’Amico-Stonbraker, 39 Jaynes Way (600-73-1-1.065) (R) $999,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)