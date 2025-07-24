Community Calendar of Events: July 24, 2025

A view of the Peconic River from the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Fundraisers

Saturday, July 26, 5 p.m.: Paddle Battle, a riverfront paddleboard and kayak race supporting New York Marine Rescue Center, on the Peconic River, Riverhead. Individual and team challenges. Medals to first place winners in each age category of class and distance. Information, registration: paddlebattleli.com.

Saturday, July 26, noon-6 p.m., or until sold out: Jefferson Temple annual BBQ, Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Price: $21, chicken; $23, BBQ ribs; $25 combo. Call-in and walk-in orders welcome. For more than five dinners, please call ahead: 631-525-2128.

Saturday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Food drive hosted by CAST, at Southold IGA, 54560 NY-25, and King Kullen, 315 NY-25, Cutchogue. Donate pasta, spaghetti sauce, pancake mix, coffee, wipes, diapers (size 5 and 6), body soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, laundry soap, dish soap, toilet paper.

Tuesday, Aug. 5, 6-8 p.m.: Fundraiser for Kerri Lynn Stromski Stage IV Breast Cancer Research & Support Fund.Hosted by North Fork Breast Health Coalition at Sannino Vineyard, 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Admission: $50 minimum donation. Includes glass of wine and light fare by The Catered Fork. Guest raffle. Live music. Reservations: northforkbreasthealth.org.

Lectures

Friday, July 25, 5 p.m.: Cab Franc Forward: Redefining New York Wine with wine educator Gibson Campbell, East End Seaport Museum, 100 Third St., Greenport. Part of the museum’s Social Summer Fridays series. Museum members free; non-members welcome, donation suggested. Information: eastendseaport.org.

Music

Friday, July 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session, sponsored by Friends of the Library at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Bring your instruments, tapping feet, and listening ears! Musicians of all ages, styles of acoustic music and levels of ability are welcome. Listeners welcome. Free.

Fridays: Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29; Sept. 19; 7:30 p.m.: The Greenport Band, under the direction of Colin Van Tuyl, at Mitchell Park in Greenport. Bring chairs. Rain cancels. Free. Information: [email protected].

Friday, July 25, 7-9 p.m.: Line dancing lesson with Lady T, Reichert Family Barn at the Maple Lane campus, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Tickets: $15, museum members; $20, nonmembers. Pre-order delicious meals to enjoy before dancing: two meal options, $18. Reservations: southoldhistorical.org.

Saturday, July 26, 7-8:30 p.m.: ‘Spice Up the High Energy’ with REEB! Real East End Brass, Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Sing along to New Orleans classics. Tickets: $30, Friends of Rites of Spring Music Festival and Custer members; $45, general audience. Reservation: ritesmusic.org.

Wednesday, July 30, 7:30-9 p.m.: Eastbound Freight as part of Southold’s Summer Showcase Concert Series, at the gazebo at Silversmith’s Corner, Main Road and Youngs Ave. Free to all.

Thursday, July 31, 7 p.m.: Jayme Stone Band’s Folklife, Cutchogue Village Green, Main Road. Creole calypsos and stomp-down Appalachian dance tunes for contemporary audiences. Tickets: $30, Friends of Rites of Spring Music Festival; $45, general audience. Registration: ritesmusic.org.

Friday, Aug. 1, 4 p.m.: Lady Blue Saxophone Quartet performs at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Free to all.

Wednesday, Aug 6, 7:30-9 p.m.: Mudflats String Band as part of Southold’s Summer Showcase Concert Series, at the gazebo at Silversmith’s Corner, Main Road and Youngs Ave. Free to all.

Thursday, Aug 7, 7 p.m.: Sound Symphony Orchestra, guest conducted by Scott Stickley with vocal soloist Christine Cornell, Cutchogue Village Green, Main Road. Rain date: Aug. 8. Listeners encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free.

The natural world

Wednesday, July 30, 10-11 a.m.: ‘Natives and More: Glover Perennials in the Garden’ with Jim Glover, Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Adult audiences only. Fair weather only. Recommended preparation: comfortable shoes and socks, sunscreen, insect repellent, water. Tickets: $20, members; $25, nonmembers. Registration: eventbrite.com.

Friday, Aug. 1, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday Morning Birding with Jay Rand as the guide, Orient County Park. A variety of bird species, such as eastern kingbirds, yellow warblers and cedar waxwings. Meet at parking lot, across from Orient Point ferry terminal. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 6, 8-10 a.m.: Beginning Birding with Tom Damiani as the guide, at Downs Farm Preserve, 23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. Basic skills: how to effectively use binoculars, finding birds using them and finding the best habitats for birds. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

Friday-Sunday, July 25-27, 7 p.m.: Shakespeare’s ‘Othello,’ performed by Northeast Stage at Mitchell Park in Greenport. Free. Pre-show “Shakespearean shenanigans” start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Information: northeaststage.org.

The written word

Sunday, Aug. 3, 3-5 p.m.: Author talk with Glyn Vincent about memoir, “Crossing: A True Story,” in the Community Room at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. How a recreational sailor decided to take a trip of more than 2,600 miles aboard a 52-foot sailboat. Free.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.: Starting June 26, Southold American Legion Post 803 will host Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. All are welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through September, Saturday mornings, 9-10 a.m.: Free Tai Chi in Greenport’s Mitchell Park. Easy to follow movements for health and well being. Informal community practice; all are welcome. Offered through the efforts of The Friends of Mitchell Park. Exclusion dates: July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 20.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Thursday, July 24, 6 p.m.: ‘What Goes Round,’ a special exhibition event presented by Charles Riley, Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. History of tondo, a circular work of art. Pairs with current exhibition, “Round About.” Tickets: $25. Limited seating, reserve early: alexferronegallery.com.

Saturday, July 26, 1-2:30 p.m.: ‘Gallery Talk: Women of DETOUR VI,’ moderated by Gianna Volpe, at Andy Tarshis Fine Art Gallery, 133 East Main St., Riverhead. Those under 21 must come with parent or legal guardian. Free. Information: eventbrite.com.

July 17-Sept. 10: Buoys for the Bays exhibit, featuring reclaimed fishing buoys transformed by local artists and community members, Borghese Vineyard in Cutchogue. Opening day silent auction, Thursday, July 17, 5:30 p.m. with proceeds to benefit Back to the Bays. Register: backtothebays.org.

Through July: ‘Through My Lens,’ the photography of Linda Burke, in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library. Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 4-6 p.m. Artist’s reception Friday, June 6, 4-6 p.m. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

June 20–Aug. 3: ‘We Are Multitudes: Portraits of the LGBTQ Community,’ photography by Joyce Culver in the Community Room at Floyd Memorial Library. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Saturday, Aug. 2, 4-8 p.m.: Opening reception for ‘Promise of a New Spirit,’ exhibit featuring five local artists, Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue, 2746 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Information: spiritspromise.com.

Through Aug. 10, Thursdays-Mondays, noon-5 p.m.: ‘North Fork Narratives’ by Anthony Russell, William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. A fresh, imaginative lens on the East End’s familiar landmarks and coastal vistas via dynamic landscapes, still-life paintings and tablescapes.

Through August, Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.: ‘Time and Tides,’ featuring works by Carolyn Bunn, Michael Duff and Olga Kammerer, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Free. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Through August: ‘Summer on Long Island’ photography by Newsday photographer Dave Lyons, Community Room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. Call 631-734-6360.

Through Aug. 31: Ten Squared online non-juried fundraising exhibit, with theme of ‘At the Seaside.’ Each 10-inch-by-10-inch work sold for $100; half goes to artist, half to Southold Historical Museum. Information and purchasing: southoldhistorical.org.

Through Aug. 31: Nocturnes: Paintings and Monotypes, work by Wendy Prellwitz at The Lenz Winery, 38355 Main Road, Peconic. Artist reception Friday, July 11, 4-6 p.m. at the winery. Information: lenzwine.com.

Saturdays through August, 1-4 p.m.: “New Legacies: Quilts by Local Artists,” Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus, 55200 Main Road. Traditional piecework, applique, embroidery and hand quilting. Check in at Ann Currie-Bell House. Included with museum admission: $5, adults; $10, families. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Weekends through Sept. 14, 1-4 p.m.: Sailing: The Southold Yacht Club, showing the history and community of sailing in Southold, at Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane Campus, 55200 Main Road. Tickets: $5, individual; $10, family. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Weekends through Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Going Places: Ferry Companies of the LI Sound, showing the many ferry lines that traveled Long Island Sound, at Nautical Museum at Horton Point Lighthouse, 3575 Lighthouse Road. Tickets: $5, individual; $10, family. Additional $5 parking fee. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

July 6 through September: ‘Pre-Contact Northeast: Cultural Connections’ at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road. Art, artifacts and tools that demonstrate connections between Indigenous Long Island societies before European contact. Open Sundays 1:30-4:30 p.m. and by appointment. Admission: $10.

Until October: ‘Fabric of Time,’ commemorating donation of an 1890s friendship quilt local to East Cutchogue, at the Wickham House on Cutchogue Village Green. One of a collection of over 20 quilts, many over 200 years old. Fridays and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Information: [email protected].

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island. Opening reception Sunday, June 8, noon; light refreshments served; free, RSVP to 631-727-2881.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.