LIAPA Junior garden tractor pullers haul big numbers

The fairly dry and dusty track caused no problems for the pullers until the weight on the sled eclipsed 1,250 pounds. Even with the assisting adult Long Island Antique Power Association members breaking out the hose, tires dug in one after the other. With slight adjustments, junior pullers were able to back out and steer away from the divots.
In the end, Jackson Page of East Hampton drove the last garden tractor standing, hauling an impressive 1,875 pounds in his victory lap. The winning weight, that none of the other junior pullers could pull for a “full pull” was 1,749 pounds.
Photos by Daniel Franc
Junior pullers await their turn at the sledJunior puller Michael Barry digs in with his 72-year-old Panzer. He tapped out at 1,625 pounds.Nolan Dickerson of Southold pulls on his Cub Cadet. The junior puller tapped out at 1,250 pounds with his signature wave of his cap. Michael Barry swapped out his Panzer with ‘George’ and pulled until the sled weighed 1,625 pounds.Brielle Stimatz awaits her turn on the junior pulling league track.Junior garden tractor pullers watch as Saturday’s champ Jackson takes his victory lap, pulling 1,875 pounds.Jason ‘Showtime’ Yeager of Riverhead and his 147 Cub Cadet tapped out at 1,625 pounds.Junior puller Dakota from Greenport tapped out at 1,749 pounds on her green 312 gas.Junior puller Chris Murray hauled 1,625 pounds with his yellow ‘tracula.’Chris Lane of East Quogue pulls with his 212 John Deere, which maxed out at 1,500 pounds.