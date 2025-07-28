Creativity and camaraderie take the stage at Mugs on Main open mic

Artist’s Open Mic Night at Mugs on Main welcomes all types of artists to share their work on Thursday evenings. (Credit: Parker Schug)

Just under a dozen creatives gathered in the back area of Mugs on Main on July 24 for a different kind of open mic night. The leather couches and art on the electric blue walls of the coffee shop and cocktail lounge make it the perfect setting for reading and listening to short stories, lyrics and poems from artists of all different ages.

Many of the attendees wouldn’t call themselves writers. However, they tell eloquent, detailed narratives when they sit down on the stool to read what they put down on paper since the group last met.

All the while their peers listen attentively — sparing no expression — and offer affirmative feedback commending vulnerability, intricacy, skill and genuineness shining through in their respective work.

Frank Petrignani, an Aquebogue resident, started the Well Spoken Writers Club in May 2024. As a former newspaper reporter who put down the pen two decades ago, Mr. Petrignani missed the craft.

He started writing short stories, many of which were not seeing the light of day. “I was thinking to myself, ‘Well, if I’m doing this, there’s probably other people out there doing the same thing,’” said Mr. Petrignani. “Let me start a writers club and get some like-minded people together.”

He advertised the club in local publications and immediately received phone calls from other interested writers. Right off the bat, he said there was a “core-four” group that met regularly. With schedule changes it became harder to meet, but Mr. Petrignani did not want this writing-centric social group to fizzle out.

At the end of 2024, he hopped into a Mugs on Main music open mic night to read his writing.

“It was a really cool experience because I was stepping out of my element a little bit, because it was all musicians there and I was the only writer,” he said. He was pleasantly surprised when the other musicians showed interest in his work.

Mr. Petrignani introduced the idea for a writer’s open mic night on the last Thursday of every month, an hour before the musician’s open mic hour, which was held weekly.

Madison Toolan reads a story recounting a scary experience at a waterpark. (Credit: Parker Schug)

Eventually, the music open mic night ended, but Mr. Petrignani expanded his writer’s forum from the original 6 to 7 p.m. slot to 6 to 8 p.m., making time for all types of creatives to share their work and coining it Artist Open Mic Night. This proved successful, and has carried on since its start date in April 2025.

At the group’s recent meeting, writers shared anecdotal accounts, fictional stories inspired by people met on their travels, reflective songs, memories of working in Montauk and going on first dates, depictions of scenes in nature and much more.

The artists, ranging in age from 25 to more than 80 years old, bonded over relatability in their writing and love for the craft.

“It’s very good to be around other creative people because you learn a lot,” said Debbie Tuma, a member of the group. “You share your experiences, hear their experiences and it stimulates your mind.”

To learn more or to get involved, email Frank Petrignani at [email protected].