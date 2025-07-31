Community Calendar of Events: July 31, 2025

The 42nd annual Hallockville Country Fair was held in 2023.

All ages

Saturday, Aug. 9, noon-4 p.m.: Annual Unity Picnic hosted by Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force, Peconic Community Center, 1170 Peconic Lane. Food served from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers, beverages; live music, entertainment, games, prizes. Free. Everyone is welcome!

Fundraisers

Saturday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Food drive hosted by CAST, at Southold IGA, 54560 NY-25, and King Kullen, 315 NY-25, Cutchogue. Donate pasta, spaghetti sauce, pancake mix, coffee, wipes, diapers (size 5 and 6), body soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, laundry soap, dish soap, toilet paper.

Tuesday, Aug. 5, 6-8 p.m.: Fundraiser for Kerri Lynn Stromski Stage IV Breast Cancer Research & Support Fund.Hosted by North Fork Breast Health Coalition at Sannino Vineyard, 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Admission: $50 minimum donation. Includes glass of wine and light fare by The Catered Fork. Guest raffle. Live music. Reservations:northforkbreasthealth.org.

Saturday, Aug. 2, 5 p.m.: Oysterponds Historical Society Summer Benefit and Art Auction, Poquatuck Park on Village Lane, Orient. Live and silent auctions; food; oyster bar; cocktails, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets: $250, non-members; $225, OHS members; $75, children under 14. Information: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Friday, Aug. 8, 6-9 p.m.: CAST 60th Anniversary Celebration and Appreciation Event, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Light bites, beer and wine, and music by The Hoodoo Loungers. Tickets: $19.65. Information: castnorthfork.org.

Saturday, Aug. 9, 9:30 a.m.: Running Wild at Wildwood Fun Run to benefit the Friends of Wildwood State Park, 790 Hulse Landing Road, Wading River. 2.5-mile trail, running or walking. 9:30 a.m., registration; 10 a.m. run start. Tickets: $28.63, early bird; $33.80, race day. Registration: events.elitefeats.com/25runningwild.

Lectures

Friday, Aug. 8, 5 p.m.: ‘Nautical Expressions of Everyday Language’ Nautical Expressions of Everyday Language with Cynthia Barrett, East End Seaport Museum, 100 Third St., Greenport. Part of the museum’s Social Summer Fridays series. Museum members free; non-members welcome, donation suggested. Information: eastendseaport.org.

Meetings

Wednesday, Aug. 6, 8-9:30 a.m.: Let’s Talk About Business and Riverhead, hosted by Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, Hyatt Place East End, 451 East Main St. Discussion and networking. Bring your own breakfast. Free. Register in advance: riverheadchamber.com.

Music

Thursday, July 31, 7 p.m.: Jayme Stone Band’s Folklife, Cutchogue Village Green, Main Road. Creole calypsos and stomp-down Appalachian dance tunes for contemporary audiences. Tickets: $30, Friends of Rites of Spring Music Festival; $45, general audience. Registration: ritesmusic.org.

Friday, Aug. 1, 4 p.m.: Lady Blue Saxophone Quartet performs at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Free to all.

Saturday, Aug. 2, 8:30 p.m.: Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks under the North Fork’s starry sky, Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview road, Southold. After concert, observatory staff to provide guided tours of the night sky, weather permitting. Tickets: $25, adults; $20 Observatory members; free, children under 16. Attendance limited. Reservations: custerobservatory.org.

Wednesday, Aug 6, 7:30-9 p.m.: Mudflats String Band as part of Southold’s Summer Showcase Concert Series, at the gazebo at Silversmith’s Corner, Main Road and Youngs Ave. Free to all.

Thursday, Aug 7, 7 p.m.: Sound Symphony Orchestra, guest conducted by Scott Stickley with vocal soloist Christine Cornell, Cutchogue Village Green, Main Road. Rain date: Aug. 8. Listeners encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free.

Fridays: Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29; Sept. 19; 7:30 p.m.: The Greenport Band, under the direction of Colin Van Tuyl, at Mitchell Park in Greenport. Bring chairs. Rain cancels. Free. Information: [email protected].

Saturday, July 19, 5-7:30 p.m.: Four Way Street, Crosby, Stills Nash and Young tribute, plays as part of Mattituck Park District’s Summer Concert Series, Veterans Memorial Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Free. Food and beverage available for purchase. Bring your own blankets and chairs.

Saturday, Aug. 9, 5 p.m.: Piano Rites in the 1788 Historic Barn with Inna Faliks, McCall Wines, 22600 NY-25, Cutchogue. Part one of Rites of Spring Music Festival’s Piano Rites. Tickets: $50, friends of RoSMF; $85, general audiences. Reservations: ritesmusic.org.

Wednesday, Aug 13, 7:30-9 p.m.: Dick Behrke Quintet featuring John Ludlow as part of Southold’s Summer Showcase Concert Series, at the gazebo at Silversmith’s Corner, Main Road and Youngs Ave. Free to all.

The natural world

Friday, Aug. 1, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday Morning Birding with Jay Rand as the guide, Orient County Park. A variety of bird species, such as eastern kingbirds, yellow warblers and cedar waxwings. Meet at parking lot, across from Orient Point ferry terminal. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 6, 8-10 a.m.: Beginning Birding with Tom Damiani as the guide, at Downs Farm Preserve, 23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. Basic skills: how to effectively use binoculars, finding birds using them and finding the best habitats for birds. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

Friday, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m.: Part one of ‘Live Music / Silent Film’: Voyages to the moon by Georges Méliés and Segundo De Chomon, with brand-new footage from NASA, at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Tickets: $20, individual shows; 25% off, series pass discount. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

The written word

Sunday, Aug. 3, 3-5 p.m.: Author talk with Glyn Vincent about memoir, “Crossing: A True Story,” in the Community Room at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. How a recreational sailor decided to take a trip of more than 2,600 miles aboard a 52-foot sailboat. Free.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.: Starting June 26, Southold American Legion Post 803 will host Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. All are welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through September, Saturday mornings, 9-10 a.m.: Free Tai Chi in Greenport’s Mitchell Park. Easy to follow movements for health and well being. Informal community practice; all are welcome. Offered through the efforts of The Friends of Mitchell Park. Exclusion dates: July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 20.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Through Aug. 3: ‘We Are Multitudes: Portraits of the LGBTQ Community,’ photography by Joyce Culver in the Community Room at Floyd Memorial Library. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Saturday, Aug. 2, 4-8 p.m.: Opening reception for ‘Promise of a New Spirit,’ exhibit featuring five local artists, Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue, 2746 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Information: spiritspromise.com.

Through Aug. 10, Thursdays-Mondays, noon-5 p.m.: ‘North Fork Narratives’ by Anthony Russell, William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. A fresh, imaginative lens on the East End’s familiar landmarks and coastal vistas via dynamic landscapes, still-life paintings and tablescapes.

Through August, Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.: ‘Time and Tides,’ featuring works by Carolyn Bunn, Michael Duff and Olga Kammerer, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Free. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Through August: ‘Summer on Long Island’ photography by Newsday photographer Dave Lyons, Community Room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. Call 631-734-6360.

Through Aug. 31: Ten Squared online non-juried fundraising exhibit, with theme of ‘At the Seaside.’ Each 10-inch-by-10-inch work sold for $100; half goes to artist, half to Southold Historical Museum. Information and purchasing: southoldhistorical.org.

Through Aug. 31: Nocturnes: Paintings and Monotypes, work by Wendy Prellwitz at The Lenz Winery, 38355 Main Road, Peconic. Artist reception Friday, July 11, 4-6 p.m. at the winery. Information: lenzwine.com.

Saturdays through August, 1-4 p.m.: “New Legacies: Quilts by Local Artists,” Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus, 55200 Main Road. Traditional piecework, applique, embroidery and hand quilting. Check in at Ann Currie-Bell House. Included with museum admission: $5, adults; $10, families. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Through Sept. 10: Buoys for the Bays exhibit, featuring reclaimed fishing buoys transformed by local artists and community members, Borghese Vineyard in Cutchogue. Opening day silent auction, Thursday, July 17, 5:30 p.m. with proceeds to benefit Back to the Bays. Register: backtothebays.org.

Weekends through Sept. 14, 1-4 p.m.: Sailing: The Southold Yacht Club, showing the history and community of sailing in Southold, at Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane Campus, 55200 Main Road. Tickets: $5, individual; $10, family. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Weekends through Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Going Places: Ferry Companies of the LI Sound, showing the many ferry lines that traveled Long Island Sound, at Nautical Museum at Horton Point Lighthouse, 3575 Lighthouse Road. Tickets: $5, individual; $10, family. Additional $5 parking fee. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Through September: ‘Pre-Contact Northeast: Cultural Connections’ at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road. Art, artifacts and tools that demonstrate connections between Indigenous Long Island societies before European contact. Open Sundays 1:30-4:30 p.m. and by appointment. Admission: $10.

Through September: The photography of Virginia Cava and the Visage Group in thrLucy Hallock Folk room, Southold Free Library. Mondays-Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. All welcome to attend the artists’ reception Friday, Aug. 8, from 4-6 p.m. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Until October: ‘Fabric of Time,’ commemorating donation of an 1890s friendship quilt local to East Cutchogue, at the Wickham House on Cutchogue Village Green. One of a collection of over 20 quilts, many over 200 years old. Fridays and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Information: [email protected].

Through Oct. 4: ‘This is Your Brain on Art,’ with artwork by Dr. Kathryn Ko and photography by Carole Amodeo, Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. A nexus of art and science. Opening reception: Saturday, Aug. 9, 1-3 p.m.: includes light refreshments. Tickets: free, members; $5, non-members. Reservations required: 631-727-2881.

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island. Opening reception Sunday, June 8, noon; light refreshments served; free, RSVP to 631-727-2881.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

