New coach, new goals for Riverhead H.S. football

Riverhead High school football players, working on some offensive plays in summer practice this week. (Credit Michael Hejmej)

Coming off of one of the most disappointing seasons in recent history with a record of 1-7, Riverhead High School’s varsity football team has been putting in the work during the offseason under new head coach Don Nelson.

Nelson has implemented a regimen in the interim before the fall 2025 season that brings the team together every Monday through Friday for two hours to focus on skills, strength and conditioning. They work together as a whole group, from freshman to seniors.

“Right now, we’re focusing on introducing the new system,” Nelson said. “All of this is new to the guys. I haven’t put a lot of things in just yet. We’re doing basic stuff. There’s a lot that needs to be installed, but right now, we’re keeping it simple.”

The standard for years was that football teams would begin workouts in mid-August two-a-day practices, but Nelson wanted to start earlier at the beginning of July. There’s no pads involved, of course, but it’s more of a preparation for what’s to come when two-a-days roll around.

“This is all new to me, too, being around these guys,” he said. “I’m starting to see what we have and where we can put certain guys. I’m getting everyone looks a little earlier, so we waste less time trying to figure out spots for guys in two-a-days.”

Nelson has hired a new coaching staff in his first season at the helm, though there are some holdovers from last year. Mike Heigh and Edwin Perry, both former Riverhead standout football players, will remain on staff. Heigh was the JV coach last year and Perry was the defensive coordinator on the varsity team. Their roles will change but they will stay on staff.

Taking over the JV head coaching position is Raheim Smith, who used to coach at Rocky Point and Farmingdale. Pete Cahill will also join the coaching staff as the defensive coordinator at the varsity level as well as the offensive line and defensive line coach. He used to coach at Patchogue-Medford, William Floyd and Eastport-South Manor. Joshua Murphy will be the quarterbacks and defensive backs coach. He formerly coached at Newfield.

Part of the reason for the downfall last year was that there simply weren’t enough players to field a proper team. There were many players playing both sides of the ball, and the team in its entirety was very young. During these training sessions, typically around 30 kids have shown up for both JV and varsity which is still low, but Nelson hopes that number picks up closer to the season.

“We got kids that work, so they come in and out,” Nelson said. “We got kids in summer school, so they can’t attend practice right now. We’re getting more and more every week, though.

“We started at around 12 interested players when I first got here,” he continued. “Now we’re at 30. We’ve been working with what we got. We’ve been coaching them up. They’ve been lifting all summer long. We’re going to do everything we can to try to turn things around.”

These practice sessions are hyper-focused. No player is goofing around. Players are hustling from station to station. The commitment to excellence is there.

“We have to have the right football mentality to be successful on the football field,” Nelson said. “To play this sport you have to have discipline. You have to be on time, and you have to work hard for the time you’re here. All we ask for is two hours a day. Give us 100 percent on every play for two hours.”

Nelson, who himself was a Riverhead football star back in the 1980s, has extra motivation to turn this program around.

“It’s great to be home,” Nelson said. “The support is there. There’s a tremendous amount of support from the community. They’re excited. They want to see a change. They want to see kids working hard and disciplined. And that’s what you’re going to get here.”

Riverhead opens its season at Sachem East Friday, Sept. 12.