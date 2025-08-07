Cardboard boat race returns to Peconic waterfront

A shot from the 2024 Riverhead Cardboard Boat Races, in which sea-faring participants and crowd members alike joined in on the festivities. (Photo Credit: Jeremy Garretson.)

A corrugated flotilla will once again dominate the Peconic River Saturday, Aug. 9, as the cardboard boat race returns to Riverhead. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 10.

The annual event brings paddlers of all ages together in homemade vessels for all-day antics. Boats must be constructed of only three materials: cardboard, duct tape and latex paint.

“There will be boat inspections, and in case anyone made a mistake and built a boat not according to the rules, we do have an outlaw race that will let them be able to participate to some extent,” said Liz O’Shaughnessy, executive director of the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, who organized the race. Entrants also each need a life jacket to participate.

The participants are grouped into three classes, with the youth regatta covering boats crewed with individuals 12 and under; the grand regatta, with crew members all over the age of 12; the yacht club regatta, with a crew of mixed ages; and the outlaw race. There are medals for first, second and third place. There are also special awards for categories like Best Spirit and Titanic Sinking.

“For the people’s choice we have our MC getting the crowd involved in that one. [There’s] best constructed, best captain, most creative and commander’s choice. So, we have a team of judges who have been on the docks and will select those winners,” said Ms. O’Shaughnessy.

Registration for the Riverhead cardboard boat race begins at 9 a.m. at the Peconic Riverfront. There will be music, contests, entertainment and games with prizes until the start of the race at 11 a.m. The Riverhead Police, Coast Guard and Peconic Bay Power Squadron will be on hand for safety.

“They’re out there in kayaks, and we have volunteers to assist people getting in and out of their boats in the water,” Ms. O’Shaughnessy said. “Part of the fun are the boats that sink.”