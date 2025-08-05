Aldrich Sports League closes season with full day of championships

The funds raised at Aldrich Lane fields Sunday in Laurel are headed for the American Amputee Soccer Association. (Credit: Daniel Franc)

The second annual U.S. National Amputee Soccer fundraiser at Aldrich Lane Soccer Fields in Laurel was an all-day — and possibly all-night with the afterparty at North Fork Taps and Corks — affair Sunday. All proceeds raised from raffles, food and clothing sales, and $10 per goal of during the exhibition game will be donated to the American Amputee Soccer Association.

The day included the playoffs of the Aldrich Sports League Summer Sunday soccer season, an exhibition game with players from the national amputee soccer team and a 3 vs. 3 ‘King of the Court’ basketball tournament.

During the exhibition game, members of the national amputee soccer team play against spectators and Aldrich Sports League Sunday soccer players who use crutches and have to play holding one leg in the air. Even the keepers put one hand behind their backs. The national team won again this year with an 11-0 shut out, which was good for $110 in donations.

Photos by Daniel Franc

Jovan Booker, a member of the national amputee soccer team said the sport “supports athletes both adult and youth to be able to have access to play soccer with a disability. There’s a national team for the men and one for the women, [and] we’re developing grassroots programs and a team for youth as well, so all of the proceeds and donations help build amputee soccer here in the U.S.”

Mr. Booker said the amputee soccer national cup is coming up Sept. 12 to 14 in Boston, where the top amputee team in the United States will be crowned. Following that, starting January, training camp kicks off for the national team preparations for the World Cup that takes place from July 31 to Aug. 9 in Costa Rica.

He listed ways to get involved with the sport. “You can support the growth of amputee soccer on usampsoccer.org, learn more about the sport and upcoming events,” Mr. Booker said. “You can make donations that help support competition and grassroots development.” He also mentioned the ASA YouTube channel where games and tournaments are streamed.

Moving on to the next exciting part of Sunday, the playoffs of the high-intensity Aldrich Sports League summer Sunday league, where play was fast-paced and surprisingly low scoring, given the quality talent on the field. Riverhead FC were eventually crowned champs of the league.

Photos by Daniel Franc

In the final tournament of the day, the 3 vs. 3 “King of the Court” tournament went to Team Marcellus.

Courtesy photos