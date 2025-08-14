Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 14, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated June 6, 2025.
Aquebogue (11931)
- Guiovani Cruz to Luis Muralles & Daniela Avila, 40 Cove Street (600-85-2-61) (R) $625,000
- Carol Sowinski to 126 Pine Avenue Owners LLC, 126 Pine Avenue (600-113-2-77) (V) $150,000
Calverton (11933)
- Marie Catanese & Michael Pandolfini to Michael S Julian & Michael A Julian, 74 Mastro Court (600-80-2-2.009) (R) $720,000
- Kyle Allan to Alan & Alexandria Tuthill, 2677 River Road (600-137-1-16) (R) $555,000
- Jul-Bet Enterprises LLC to NORR LLC, River Road (600-118-1-6.001) (V) $50,000
Cutchogue (11935)
- 5295 Bridge Lane LLC to Amir & Laura Yemini, 5295 Bridge Lane (1000-84-1-6.016) (R) $1,812,500
East Marion (11939)
- Southampton Building Company Corp to Casey Stone, 1745 Stars Road (1000-22-4-11.001) (R) $2,085,000
- Speonk Land Development LLC to Southampton Building Company Corp, 1745 Stars Road (1000-22-4-11.001) (V) $575,000
Greenport (11944)
- Weizhi Lu & Robert Harrist to David Benthal & Alice Falcone, 300 Johnson Court (1001-2-4-7.002) (R) $540,000
Riverhead (11901)
- Mary Pawelski to Clare Powers, 154 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-154) (R) $449,500
- Mitchell Delavergne to Asta Properties LLC, 837 Harrison Avenue (600-102-3-7) (C) $400,000
- Karen & Mitchell Delavergne to Asta Ventures LLC, 1124 Delores Avenue (600-102-3-8) (R) $150,000
Shelter Island Heights (11965)
• Denise M Merrifield (Referee) & 4 Bay View Heights LLC (Defendant) to Gruenfelder LLC & Sunshine of LI LLC, 4 Bayview Avenue (700-6-2-12.002) (R) $1,631,000
• David Larsen Trust to Andrew Demming & Lisa Koch, 18 Pennys Path (700-17-2-52) (R) $1,320,000
Southold (11971)
- Eightofus Family LP to Adler Family Trust, 2240 Paradise Point Road (1000-81-3-19.006) (R) $6,725,000
- 153 Herricks LLC to Robert & Carly Pollock, 1275 Ruch Lane (1000-52-3-14.001) (R) $2,250,000
- Phyllis Markopoulos to Neil Halilej, 500 Gagens Landing Road (1000-70-10-20) (R) $690,000
- East Coast Residential LLC to 2340 Ackerly Pond LLC, 2340 Akerly Pond Lane (1000-69-3-9.003) (V) $650,000
Wading River (11792)
- Luri Investors Inc to Blaine & Jill Klusky, 90 Karen Court (600-58-2-1.007) (R) $1,070,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)