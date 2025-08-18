Kent Animal Shelter holds grand opening ceremony

Pam Green, executive director of Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton, cut the ribbon for the new dog care facility at Kent Aug. 14 during the grand opening ceremony. Both Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine and Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio gave remarks and presented Ms. Green with accolades. They also officially named the new isolation center after Ms. Green in a surprise addition to the ceremony.

More about the decades-long renovation project can be found in the previous reporting. The shelter was cleared to use the new facility, and dogs were brought in July 22. Forty two dogs have been adopted from Kent since July 15.

Kent Animal Shelter posted to its social media account at the beginning of the month that the dog featured in the above previous reporting, Danny, was in fact adopted.

And to make it even better, Danny’s new owner also provided an update on his new life in his furever home.