Fire damages SWR High School gym Saturday

A fire Saturday morning at Shoreham-Wading River High School damaged the gym roof. (Courtesy photo)

A fire at Shoreham-Wading River High School damaged the main gym ceiling Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Responders opened up the roof to expose the fire, and the gym floor was damaged by some water as well. The fire was called in just after 8 a.m. and was deemed under control just before 10:30 a.m. Over 100 volunteers responded to the call, and no injuries were reported.

The damage to the gym caused by the fire is not expected to delay the start of the school year. The first day for students is Wednesday, Sept. 3.

“The district is currently assessing the extent of the damages from the fire, which will require repairs to the roof and gym,” said Superintendent Gerard Poole. “This will not impact the start date of the upcoming school year. We are in the process of determining what changes will be needed, if any, to accommodate physical education classes and sports.

“Thank you to the Wading River Fire Department and all the other local fire departments and volunteers who responded.”