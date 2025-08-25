First Habitat for Humanity homeowner in Riverhead moves in

Last week marked a series of huge milestones for David Stanley, the first recipient of a Habitat for Humanity home in Riverhead: He closed on his mortgage and started moving in.

The 72-year-old Vietnam veteran entered into a partnership with Habitat to purchase the home on St. James Place after learning that his younger brother, who has Down syndrome, needed a place to live.

“My younger brother, Russell, who we call Rock, he’s been living with my brother and sister-in-law for the last 30 years. They’re an empty nest now, and they want to move on. Rock has to have another living situation. They were talking about a group home. I said, ‘No, he’s coming to stay with me,'” said Mr. Stanley.

This is Mr. Stanley’s first time owning a home. He had a career as a Home Energy Rating System rater — an inspector certified to perform field verification and diagnostic testing to determine energy efficiency. He also did solar electric and solar thermal installations, which led to some volunteer work with Habitat on energy efficiency.

“I had worked with Habitat about energy efficiency on several projects around the tristate area, and when it came time to say I needed something, I went and I asked them if they could help me out,” Mr. Stanley said. “They came and looked at where I lived and took a look at who I am and stuff, and they said, ‘Yeah, we can help you.’”

In order to qualify, Mr. Stanley did 300 hours of service on his building. After a number of delays, he is moving in and finally able to begin making plans.

“This is my community. I’m a member of the Moose Hall. I have an old boat … and I keep it at Treasure Cove [Resort Marina]. I also get the aquarium with that membership. So I have access to the aquarium all the time,” said Mr. Stanley. “I am a member of the Suffolk County Historical Society. The library’s right here, and then there’s programs all around this place for Rock. So I figure this is all going to come together now. Good shopping, mile to the Burger King — I love it. It’s a good place.”

While Mr. Stanley no longer works, the experience of building and buying his new home brought a new talent to light. He is considering taking a more active role in advocacy.

“I’m retired,” Mr. Stanley said. “I had cancer, and they cut out a chunk of my lung. I don’t swing from the rafters anymore. But Habitat really encouraged me, giving very positive feedback on the way I spoke to people and the way I presented myself, and the way I presented the program.”

Mr. Stanley is invested in his community and is optimistic about the future with his brother in their new home.

“Everything’s fine, I’m still helping,” he said. “I can do stuff. I got the boat, I got Rock coming, I got the community. It’s all going to fit together. It’s wonderful.”