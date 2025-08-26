Back to school: Leonard family gets son kindergarten ready

The first few years a blur, Mike, left, and Leah Leonard are getting ready to send their son Levi to kindergarten at Roanoke Elementary School. (courtesy photo).

As the summer begins to wind down and the slight chill of fall hits the air, so do the wheels of many shopping carts at area retail stores as parents check off the last few items on their child’s back-to-school supply list.

With Riverhead Central School District classes back in session on Tuesday, Sept. 2, Leah Leonard has spent the last few months scouring Amazon, Walmart and Target to get her 5-year-old son, Levi, all ready to start kindergarten at Roanoke Avenue Elementary School.

As an ENL teacher at Southold Elementary School, Ms. Leonard said her profession has given her insight into the kindergarten curriculum. She also understands what Levi needs to succeed in school.

“I probably spent around $300 in total on supplies, but I’d gladly spend double for my son and whatever his teacher needed,” Ms. Leonard said. “I personally know teachers are working so hard to make kids excited about learning, so if that means that they have one less thing to worry about — like my son showing up with pre-sharpened Ticonderoga pencils — it’s totally worth it.”

Back to school costs rise

National reports show a spike in back-to-school spending due to the potential impacts of tariffs and inflation. Back in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics reported a 9.4% increase in prices for educational books and supplies. The National Retail Federation estimated that shoppers with K-12 children are budgeting nearly $144 for school supplies.

After getting the official kindergarten supply list in June, Ms. Leonard began spacing out her expenses throughout the summer months. A new backpack was one of the first items on her list, and Levi landed on a classic L.L. Bean kids’ book bag with a blue camouflage pattern — to match the Riverhead Blue Waves colors.

‘COVID babies’ entering classrooms

This incoming class of kindergarteners is also a unique one. Nationwide, these children are the over three million babies born in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. One of the unexpected benefits of all the family time spent home together was it allowed Ms. Leonard and her husband Mike to focus on Levi’s emotional needs.

“We’ve had the opportunity to ensure Levi knows that he is so genuinely loved, and that we are supportive of him in everything that he does,” she said. “I know my husband and I have prepared my son for whatever he needs to do.”

Prepped since Pre-K

Levi’s enrollment in universal Pre-K at St. David’s School in Riverhead was helpful in acclimating him to an educational environment. He also already formed a few friendships, so he will start kindergarten with some familiar faces.

Being in a daycare center is a good boost to the immune system for kids as well. However, in the event illness comes home with Levi, his mom has assembled her remedies and sick day needs.

Overall, Ms. Leonard said Levi is thrilled to start kindergarten and is particularly pumped to ride the school bus. Just like any new experience, school will be something to get used to. The mom and teacher said “falling asleep at dinner time” is common during the first week, after long days of learning.

But in Ms. Leonard’s heart, she believes Levi carries all the love and encouragement his parents have poured into him. And that’s what makes him “kindergarten ready.”

“I’m excited for him to be on another journey. Of course, as a mom, I’m worried. Will he make new friends? Will he feel comfortable with new teachers?” Ms. Leonard said. “I just know [Roanoke Avenue Elementary School] is going to be such a good place for him to go and learn. Their slogan is ‘The little school with a big heart,’ and that, just as a parent, makes me so excited for him to be a Riverhead Blue Wave.”