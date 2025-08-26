Just the ticket: Photos from the 2025 Riverhead Railroad Festival

Festival goers ride the ’64-’65 LIRR Pavilion World’s Fair Train at the 2025 Riverhead Railroad Museum Festival. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The 35th anniversary Riverhead Railroad Festival was full steam ahead all weekend, Aug. 23 and 24, at the Railroad Museum of Long Island on Griffing Avenue next to LIRR station.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

This year’s focus was “Saving Railroading History.” Festival goers had the chance to get up close to toy trains in all scales, including a historic Lionel layout. They could also ride the restored 1964-65 World’s Fair park train. Additionally, there was food and live music, vendors and the “scoot” train to Greenport.