East End fire departments push for volunteers at open house events

Firefighters battle the blaze at Wells Farm barn on Sound Avenue in Riverhead, March 30. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter file)

Four East End fire departments are opening their doors this weekend for recruitment events— hoping a new round of volunteers will step forward as ranks continue to thin.

The Jamesport, Riverhead, Mattituck and Southold fire departments will host recruitment events April 18 and 19, joining a statewide push to raise awareness about the need for volunteers and the rewards of service.

“Volunteer fire departments across New York State have been faced with decreased membership and increased call volume,” Jamesport Fire Department Chief Daniel Doroski said in a press release. “Like most volunteer fire departments, the Jamesport Fire Department needs to bolster its ranks so it can continue to provide the optimum level of protection for its residents.”

Jamesport FD members at a recent open house. (Credit: file photo)

The Jamesport Fire Department will host its event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at its Manor Lane headquarters.

Visitors can tour the station, try on gear, watch demonstrations and speak with volunteers about joining.

“These activities give visitors a taste of what it means to be in the fire service,” Chief Doroski said.

Volunteer firefighters will be on hand to discuss the requirements and rewards of joining. Families are welcome. Across the region, many volunteer firefighters and EMS members may qualify for incentives such as property tax breaks and retirement-style benefits after meeting service requirements.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people to meet their local volunteer firefighters and learn more about the fire service,” Chief Doroski said. “We are always looking for new members, and it is our hope that after meeting us, more people will be interested in becoming part of our family.”

For more information, visit jamesportfd.org or call 631-722-3817.

The Riverhead Fire Department. (Credit: file photo)

The Riverhead Fire Department will also host its recruitment event on Sunday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its Roanoke Avenue firehouse, Chief Pete Kurzyna said. Residents 18 and older can meet officers and check out the department’s equipment and apparatus.

For more information, call 631-727-2751.

On Saturday, the Mattituck Fire Department will hold its recruitment event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the firehouse. Chief Bobby Haas said the department hopes residents will inquire about incentives and pique the interest of community members looking to volunteer.

The Southold Fire Department will also host an open house and barbecue from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at its Main Road firehouse on Saturday.

“We’re all looking for people,” Southold Fire Department First Lieutenant John Roslak said. “If we can get people to come into the doors and check out what we do, they might be interested.”

For more information on the Mattituck event, call 631-298-8833. For the Southold event, call 631-765-3385.