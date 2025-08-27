Alleged assault at EPCAL racetrack under investigation

Race Track Not Street has been forced to increase ticket prices and cancel some events after an assault took place on Aug. 23 (Dan Bower photo)

A reported assault that occurred during a “Race Track Not Street” drag race event on Saturday, Aug. 23, is under investigation by the Riverhead Police Detective Division.

The alleged incident happened around 5 p.m. at the Enterprise Park runway off Berman Boulevard in Calverton, according to a news release. Police said the individuals involved in the altercation “have been uncooperative.” Currently, no arrests have been made.

Peter Scalzo, founder of Race Track Not Street, said in a phone interview on Wednesday that a frequent racer and another man got into a verbal altercation, when another person “poked” the racer with a screwdriver. Mr. Scalzo said the racer is not pressing charges and did not require any medical attention.

He said the two individuals “have been having words for years,” and Mr. Scalzo read a text the racer sent to the other man that read “either we race, or we fight.”

Maree Moscati, Race Track Not Street‘s co-founder, addressed the “unfortunate incident” on the organization’s Facebook page on Tuesday. As a result of the alleged assault, Ms. Moscati said a police officer will patrol every drag strip event going forward. The co-founder said they plan to implement an additional licensed security team to monitor certain locations, the pits and spectator areas. There will also be increased lighting installed in the parking lot.

Mr. Scalzo said Riverhead Town insisted a police officer be stationed at the track during events, which will cost the business nearly $850 a day.

Due to these additional expenses, Ms. Moscati said ticket prices for both spectators and racers will be raised by $5 beginning later this week. All pre-purchased tickets will be honored.

Multiple events were also canceled because of the increased costs, including races scheduled for Aug. 31, Sept. 7, Sept. 14, Sept. 28, Oct. 5 and Oct. 18. Tickets purchased for these canceled dates can either be used for another event date or can be refunded.

The individuals involved in the incident are prohibited from the track, racing and spectating, Ms. Moscati wrote. She further stressed Drag Race Not Street does not allow alcohol or drugs on the premises, including in the staging, pits or tailgate areas. She added Race Track Not Street has “zero tolerance” for poor behavior and safety is the top priority for racers, fans and staff.

“We’ve never, after 25-plus years running drag strips had to have to write such a message — it is heart wrenching to do so now,” Ms. Moscati said on social media. “Our entire team fought very hard after 17 years to have a race track back in Long Island and because of 3-4 guys — they almost ruined it for everyone.”

Due to the popular racer being banned and rise of ticket prices, Mr. Scalzo said he predicts some of their fans may boycott Drag Race Not Street. However, he said the organization is going to continue to comply with whatever Riverhead Town requests.

“We’ve worked so hard to get approved here, everything has been going great, the town loves us,” Mr. Scalzo said. “We have wholesome family entertainment — everybody is so thrilled to have racing return to Long Island, and it only takes one or two jerks to ruin things.”

The investigation is ongoing, according to the police news release. Law enforcement asks if anyone witnessed the incident or has information pertaining to the case to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story.