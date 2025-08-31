Blotter: Seven arrested on outstanding warrants

(Courtesy photo)

Riverhead police made 21 arrests during the period from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, including the following.

Outstanding warrants were executed against Riverhead residents Timothy Laird, 59; Giancarlo Santillo 56; Latesha Moore, 37; Ebony Booker, 35; Jermaine Booker, 53; and Mariquis Wilkins, 39; as well as Jennifer O’Conner of New York, 27.

Roman Bors, 33, of Moldova, Mo., and Andy Rosales Gutierrez, 41, of Riverhead were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Riverhead residents Edwin Francis, 41; Jermaine Stevens, 50; and Thomas Kennedy, 65, were arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Daniel Commins of Greenport, 60, was arrested for alleged assault.

Natali Azucena Perez Secaida of Bellport, 23, was arrested for alleged grand larceny and alleged criminal possession of stolen property.

Heraldo Banegas Barahon of Honduras, 49, was arrested for allegedcriminal possession of a controlled substance.

Roxana Oliva Cabrera of Riverhead, 37, was arrested for alleged harassment.

Bryan Tapia Garzon of East Hampton, 36, was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.