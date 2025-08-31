The North Fork’s best shops for a cold, tasty treat

The Magic Fountain in Mattituck. (Photo Credit: Amy Zavatto.)

It’s summer, and if you’re in the mood for something cool and sweet you’re in luck — the North Fork has a plethora of places to pull over for a chilly, creamy treat. Grab the family and make a stop that will put a smile on everyone’s faces.

Riverhead

Paleteria Mexicandy

221 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-591-0226, paleteriamexicandy.com

Owner Christopher Aguilar is a Riverhead local with Mexican heritage, which he brings to his handmade popsicles and ice cream in traditional flavors like mango, tamarind and horchata.

Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe

1148 W. Main St., Riverhead, 631-727-4394, snowflakeicecream.com

Open since 1953, Snowflake is the OG of homemade ice cream on the North Fork, famous for a stellar selection made with local fruit. Check out unique flavors like Peconic Swamp Thing and Black Magic Woman; soft serve ice cream is also available, as is sorbet in the summer.

Dari-Land

51 Main Road, Riverhead, 631-727-0220

For 72 years, this busy shop has been a great stop for a cone on the way to or from Riverhead. Look for Hershey ice cream with tons of toppings, soft-serve cones, froyo and shakes.

Mattituck

Magic Fountain

9825 Main Road, Mattituck, 631-298-4908, magicfountainlongisland.com

Since 1977, Magic Fountain has attracted long lines for their house-made ice cream in novel flavors like sweet corn, coconut avocado and Dubai chocolate. And don’t miss the flying saucers (in six packs) or ice cream cakes.

North Fork Chocolate

8700 Main Road, Mattituck, 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

If you’re a chocolate purist, North Fork Chocolate has made-on-premises flavors by chef/owner Steve Amaral. Ice cream flights, milkshakes, floats and chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches are highlights

Southold

Country Corner Café

55765 Main Road, Southold, 631-765-6766, countrycornersouthold.com

This luncheonette offers over 30 Hershey ice cream flavors, like the popular Moose Tracks and Cappuccino Crunch, milkshakes, banana splits, brownie sundaes and an array of ice cream cakes. Open late during the season.

Greenport

Greenport Creamery

142 Main St., Greenport, 631-333-2818, greenportcreamery.com

This family-run business (formerly Sandpiper) has homemade ice cream with fresh ingredients, frozen yogurt, Italian ices, non-dairy ice cream and cakes made to order.

Amazing Flavors

216 Front St., Greenport, 631-477-5042, amazingflavors.online

This little shop across from the North Fork Arts Center is a good stop for sundaes, shakes or cones, with a nice selection of coffee and teas (there’s even a Brooklyn egg cream on the menu) and lots of arcade games for kids to play while the adults chill in the outdoor seating area.

Shelter Island

Tuck Shop

75 N. Menantic Road, Shelter Island, 631-749-5939

The Tuck Shop is an island fave for coffee, sundaes (try the Mashomack S’mores Sundae), ice cream cakes and pints to go. Open late during the season.

Whale’s Tale

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island, 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

Whale’s Tale has an 18-hole mini golf run, arcade games and a full complement of ice cream, frozen yogurt, cannoli, smoothies, cakes and pies, and a patio to enjoy it all al fresco.