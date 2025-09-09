Traffic advisory: West Main Street closed
A motor vehicle accident across from Riverhead Free Library has temporarily shut down the West Main Street and Court Street intersection.
The Riverhead Police Department said in a news alert that West Main Street is currently closed to traffic between Marcy Avenue and Osborn Avenue. Northbound lanes of Center Drive are also closed.
No further information was available from the police department at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.