Community Calendar of Events: Sept. 18, 2025

The fundraiser will take place at Twin Fork Beer Co. in Riverhead. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Fairs and festivals

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 27-28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Autumn Antiques, Fine Art and Crafts Fair hosted by Southold Historical Museum and Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, Maple Lane Campus, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Antiques, hand-made goods, live music. Tickets $5, entitles entrants to a free raffle ticket. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 27-28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Hallockville Museum Farm Country Fair, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Fall fesitivities galore. Tickets: $12, ages 12 and older; $10, seniors, active military members and veterans; $8, children 5-12; free, children under 5. For details about specific events: hallockville.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Sept. 20, noon-6 p.m. or until sold out: Food for the Soul Fundraiser, Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Price: $20, fried chicken. Includes two sides, dinner roll, dessert, drink. Call-in and walk-in orders welcome. For more than five dinners, please call ahead: 631-525-2128.

Saturday, Sept. 27, 1-6 p.m.: Fourth Annual Turtle Crawl, to benefit N.Y. Marine Rescue Center. Bar crawl through Riverhead. 1-2 p.m. check-in at Twin Fork Beer Co.; 2-3 p.m. at übergeek Brewing Co.; 3-4:30 p.m. at North Fork Brewing Company; 4:30-6 p.m. at Long Ireland. Attendees must be at least 21. Tickets $45, eventbrite.com; $50 at the door.

Sunday, Sept. 28, 9-11 a.m.: 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness, hosted by North Fork Breast Health Coalition at Tanger Outlets, Riverhead. Tickets: $30 before Sept. 20; $35 thereafter. Benefits East End patients. Preregister at northforkbreasthealth.org.

In the garden

Friday, Sept. 19, 2-3:30 p.m.: Tips for Successful Autumn Planting with owner Drianne Benner at North Fork Flower Farm, 48455 Route 48, Southold. Tips for selecting and planting hardy varieties, soil preparation, supporting plants through colder weather. Tickets $25. Limited space, reservations required: peconiclandtrust.org.

Lectures

Saturday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Defensive Driving sponsored by National Point and Insurance Reduction Course at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Approved by the NYS DMV. Completion yields 10% reduction from liability, collision and no-fault insurance for three years and a four-point reduction from one’s driving record. Bring lunch and snacks. Admission $35, online, cash or check at circulation desk.

Thursday, Sept. 25, 6-7:30 p.m.: Climate Change, Up Close and Personal: Local Stories with Ron Goerler, Dennis Schrader and Tom Wickham, Peconic Community School, 27685 Main Road, Cutchogue. Warmer winters, wetter springs, drought and how it affects businesses. Hosted by Cutchogue Civic Association.

Monday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m.: ‘Protecting Assets: Should I Put My Home in a Trust?’ presented by Burner Prudenti Law, P.C., at Southold Free Library. How to safeguard your home and assets; strategies to reduce or eliminate taxes; why a strong estate plan matters. Free. Registration: 631-765-2077.

Meetings

Saturday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m.: In-person meeting hosted by Greater Jamesport Civic Association, Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Reconnect with fellow residents and stay on top of community issues. Please bring donations of non-perishable food items. Coffee served at 9 a.m.; meeting start at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 28, 11:30 a.m.: ‘Who is my neighbor?’ at Southold Presbyterian Church. Led by the Rev. Holly Haile Thompson, the first Indigenous woman to become a minister in the Presbyterian Church. History of Shinnecock Nation, impact of Doctrine of Discovery and how it continues to be wielded against Indigenous people today. Q&A follows.

Music

Friday, Sept. 19, 5 p.m.: The Greenport Band, under the direction of Colin Van Tuyl, at Mitchell Park in Greenport. Bring chairs. Rain cancels. Free. Information: [email protected].

Sunday, Sept. 21, 5-7 p.m.: Mudflats String Band performs at Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road. Spend a rousing evening with the popular local music group. Light refreshments. 50/50 raffle. Tickets: $35. Information: uusouthold.org.

Friday, Sept. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Free and open to all. Bring your instruments, tapping feet and listening ears. Participants of all ages, styles of acoustic music, levels of ability and audience members welcome. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Saturday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m.: Latin Jazz concert performed by Sonido Clasico, held in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Suffolk County Historical Society. Free. Registration required: 631-727-2881.

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2-4 p.m.: Concert with local pianist Aurelia Mika Chang and cellist Sonna Kim at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. An afternoon program of Beethoven Variations, Shostakovich Sonata, Saint-Saens and Casals. Reception to follow. Free. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Saturday, Sept. 27, 6 p.m.: ‘A Concert in the Dome: Virtuosic Violin’ with renowned violinist Kinga Augustyn, Custer Observatory. Note: Guests must climb two steep flights of stairs to access observatory dome. Tickets: $45, general admission; $35, observatory member. Limited seats. Reserve early at custerobservatory.org.

The natural world

Monday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m.: Level 1 Training lecture for becoming a sea turtle cold stun patroller, sponsored by NY Marine Rescue Center, at Riverhead Ciderhouse, 2711 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow. Must attend Level 1 before a later Level 2 beach training session. All ages. Free. Registration: nymarinerescue.org.

The written word

Saturday, Sept. 20, 1 p.m.: Bottle and Book Lecture with author Steve Wick and his newest nonfiction book, ‘All That Remains,’ Suffolk County Historical Museum. Admission: free, museum members; $8, non-members. Light refreshments served. Registration and prepayment required: 631-727-2881.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Alternate Tuesdays from Aug. 26, 6-8 p.m,: Southold Together gathers at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. A casual, agenda-free opportunity to connect with others who care about a positive, progressive future for Southold Town. To find group, look for American flag. Information: [email protected].

Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. All are welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through September, Saturdays, 9-10 a.m.: Free Tai Chi in Greenport’s Mitchell Park. Easy to follow movements for health and well being. Informal community practice; all are welcome. Offered through the efforts of The Friends of Mitchell Park. Exclusion dates: July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 20.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Saturday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Barns and Brunch reception, Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Complimentary light brunch. Free. Arts nonprofit presents an exhibit of local barns by its members through September. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 27-28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Art Basil 2025, a multi-faceted presentation of farm and food-adjacent art, Treiber Farms 38320 County Road 48, Peconic. Free admission; artwork available for purchase. Information: treiberfarms.com.

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 27-28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: North Fork Art and Artists Exhibition and Sale hosted by Oysterponds Historical Society, Old Point Schoolhouse, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Celebration of local artists and their support of OHS; 75% of the proceeds from each piece go to the artist.

Through September: ‘Fall into the Fork,’ featuring artists and photographers from Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild, at Eastern Front Brewing Company, 13100 Main Road, Mattituck.

Through September: ‘Look Up,’ featuring photography of the ever-changing sky by Jean Schweibish, in the Art Gallery at Mattituck-Laurel Library.

Through September: ‘Pre-Contact Northeast: Cultural Connections’ at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road. Art, artifacts and tools that demonstrate connections between Indigenous Long Island societies before European contact. Open Sundays 1:30-4:30 p.m. and by appointment. Admission: $10.

Through September: The photography of Virginia Cava and the Visage Group in the Lucy Hallock Folk room, Southold Free Library. Mondays-Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. All welcome to attend the artists’ reception Friday, Aug. 8, from 4-6 p.m. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Until October: ‘Fabric of Time,’ commemorating donation of an 1890s friendship quilt local to East Cutchogue, at the Wickham House on Cutchogue Village Green. One of a collection of over 20 quilts, many over 200 years old. Fridays and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Information: [email protected].

Through Oct. 4: ‘This is Your Brain on Art,’ with artwork by Dr. Kathryn Ko and photography by Carole Amodeo, Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. A nexus of art and science.

Through Nov. 10: ‘Whitney M. Hubbard: 150 Years,’ featuring more than 70 of Hubbard’s impressionist works as well as new paintings by Jeff Lee and Alma Vasquez, Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Exhibit reception Friday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m. Free.

Through November: ‘Beneath the Surface’ art exhibition at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. View selected works by Lisa Baglivi, Dusty Bowl and Garance Werthmüller. Free. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

