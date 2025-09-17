Veteran journalist takes the reins at Suffolk Times and Riverhead-News Review

Edward Glazarev has been named editor of two of Times Review’s flagship publications. (Credit: Maria Gennaro)

A new editor has come to The Suffolk Times and the Riverhead News-Review.

After an extensive search, Edward Glazarev joined the staff in the Mattiuck office Monday, Sept. 15. Mr. Glazarev is an experienced journalist across all aspects of the profession, whose last post was deputy business editor at the New York Post.

“We feel very fortunate to have Eddie at the helm of The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review,” said Andrew Olsen, publisher of Times Review Media Group. “Eddie is a talented journalist who brings decades of experience to our newsroom, along with enthusiasm and a strong technology skill set as we continue to evolve on how we reach and serve our audience.”

Mr. Glazarev grew up in the Bronx and from a young age was connected to newspapers — as a boy his first job was delivering them. He began his career at daily newspapers in North Carolina and upstate New York, covering local sports before moving into leadership positions at the Asbury Park Press, Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Orlando Sentinel, and finally at New York City’s two tabloids, the Daily News and The Post.

Prior to taking over the Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review, Mr. Glazarev spent 20 years at the Daily News, starting as a part-time copy editor and ending up as Director of Print Operations, responsible for crafting front-page headlines, laying out the newspaper and creating special sections.

Born in Ukraine in the former Soviet Union, Mr. Glazarev immigrated to America with his parents and sister in 1975. He was the first in his family to attend college, graduating from New York University with a degree in journalism.

He and his wife, Nicole, their three daughters and a rescue hound named Tritan, live in Nassau County and will be moving to the North Fork in the near future.

“I’m excited to lead the dedicated team of journalists at the Times Review Media Group,” Mr. Glazarev said. “Riverhead and the North Fork are fertile grounds for telling the stories of the people and places that make it such a unique place to live and work.”