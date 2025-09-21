Blotter: Three arrested for alleged DWI

(Courtesy photo)

Riverhead police arrested the following individuals from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13:

Eloy Miguel Rangel of Riverhead, 36; Daniel Brooks of Westhampton, 78; and Hector Milian Ruiz of Riverhead, 60, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated. Mr. Miguel Rangel was also charged with alleged harassment.

Tyrk Lewis of Coram, 28, was arrested for alleged assault in the second degree.

Jamie Russo of New York, 64; Richard Gambale of Yaphank, 59; Terry Smith of Riverhead, 62; and Dana Rabadi of Oceanside, 52, were arrested for alleged petit larceny. Mr. Gambale was additionally charged with alleged grand larceny.

Rita Stumpf, 39, listed as undomiciled, was arrested for alleged second degree obstruction of government administration and alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh degree.

Timuscin Ergis of Riverhead, 55, was arrested for alleged harassment.

Martha Tacuri of the Bronx, 47, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Cesar Perez Vasquez of Guatemala, 19, was arrested for alleged sale of tobacco to a minor.

Heraldo Banegas Barahona of Riverhead, 49, was arrested for alleged no/inadequate bicycle lights.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.