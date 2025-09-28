Blotter: Four arrested on outstanding warrants

(Courtesy photo)

Riverhead police made the following arrests from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20:

Christopher Javitz of Shirley, 42; Walter Mayen-Ruiz of Riverhead, 55; Emma Goodale of Riverhead, 33; and Bertha Johnson, 68, address unknown, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Jesus Flores-Antonio of Riverhead, 36, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Attila Cayan of Rocky Point, 22, and Diego Jose Manues Mayen-Ruiz of Calverton, 19, were arrested for alleged unlawful dealing with a child.

Dwayne Murphy of Middle Island, 53, and Tiara Ferebee of Riverhead, 33, were arrested for alleged harassment.

Lena Yaroshevsky of Ukraine, 57, as arrested for alleged grand larceny.

Nehemiah Henderson of North Babylon, 39, was arrested on three counts of alleged petit larceny.

Daniel Toribio Torres of Riverhed, 29, was arrested or alleged reckless endangerment.

Joseph Marchese of Central Islip, 43, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt and for an alleged town code violation.

Korey Duff of Riverhead, 40, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Olimpio Colon of Riverhead, 54, was arrested for an alleged town code violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.