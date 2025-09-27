Editorial: My goal is to engage, enlighten and entertain

Edward Glazarev has been named editor of two of Times Review’s flagship publications. (Credit: Maria Gennaro)

I killed a chipmunk last week.

Let me back up. On the first day of starting this new job, the latch on the storm door to our house broke, locking me inside. After furiously jiggling the handle to no avail, the only exits were out the back or through the garage. A window would have been another option.

I chose the garage since it’s the quickest path to the driveway – and I stopped climbing out of windows after high school. The problem is that the garage door tends to slam down if not completely thrown open.

Hence the poor chipmunk, who unwittingly made a dash for the garage at the exact moment the half-lifted wooden door thudded against the pavement.

I probably had better odds of hitting the Mega Millions jackpot than finding the furry critter’s lifeless body splayed on the threshold when I came home.

What does this have to do with being the new editor of The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review? Well, I believe interesting stories can sprout from even the most mundane incidents.

My goal is to serve up a mix of content – online, in print and on our social media channels – that will engage, enlighten and, hopefully, entertain our readership.

We can use a little levity in these tumultuous times.

There are many serious concerns facing North Fork residents, most notably the upcoming local elections. In my short time here, I have met with civic, education and business leaders for a crash course on some hot-button issues.

Chief among them is the endless friction between development and the preservation of the area’s agricultural roots.

There’s a shortage of “workforce housing,” as one longtime pillar of the community recently told me, making it harder for businesses to attract and retain fresh blood.

The dearth of housing – affordable or otherwise – threatens the continued growth of this region, several of them made clear.

Younger families are priced out. Some schools are feeling the impact as enrollment shrinks.

There will be no Friday night lights for the Mattituck/Southold/Greenport varsity football team this season, as The Suffolk Times reported, after the Porters couldn’t find enough kids to field a 16-person squad.

The terrific team I inherit will tackle this difficult topic and countless others to provide the vital coverage the North Fork has grown to depend on.

We will also strive to highlight the many people who have a positive impact on their communities – from farmers to baymen and everyone in between.

That’s my promise to you – and that poor chipmunk.

Eddie Glazarev is editor of The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review. He can be reached at [email protected].